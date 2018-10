A recent study has shown that if you keep your cardio-respiratory health happy, you may get a longer life compared to your peers. While we are more concerned about our heart health, experts say it is important to take care of your lung health as well. With Diwali knocking round the corner, it is most important for you to know the hacks of protecting your respiratory health from the firecrackers as well. Here are some ways by which you can improve your lung health. Know them and follow.

Diaphragmatic breathing: For proper functioning of lungs, you can always try some simple breathing techniques, say experts. These techniques can also be used for people going through lung problems like asthma, emphysema and chronic bronchitis along with those who are absolutely healthy and want to keep their lungs fit and active. Diaphragmatic breathing involves the awareness of the diaphragm muscle, separating the organs in the abdomen from the lungs.

Simple deep breathing: If you want your lungs reach their full capacity, you should definitely try out simple deep breathing. How do you do these? Well, experts say that when you inhale slowly, expand your belly consciously by lowering the diaphragm. Then, expand your ribs and allow your floating ribs to open like wings and permit your upper chest to expand and lift. When you finish this, exhale as completely as possible, say experts, and let your chest fall. Contract your ribs and bring your stomach muscles in and up to lift the diaphragm and then, expel the last bit of air.

Count your breaths: In order to increase your lungs capacity, you should increase the length of your inhalations and exhalations. Experts suggest that you can start counting how long a natural breadth takes. If you take the count of five to inhale it, then your exhale time should also fit in the count of five. It should be of equal length.

Watch your posture: You need to watch out your body posture in order to give your lungs the full space to expand. Always sit tall and reach overhead to make more room for your lungs, say experts. However, do not over-stretch or be uncomfortable to do so.