4 Things To Know When You Buy Health Insurance In 2022

One may choose individual health insurance policy or family floater policy, depending upon the need, medical history and number of members in the family.

Updating the health insurance policy regularly is important it keeps the plan abreast of new features and gives you the chance to include valuable riders.

There can no longer be any doubt in most people's minds about the utility of buying health insurance policies for themselves and their loved ones. Recent events of 2020 and this year, have shown us how fragile human life is and how things can literally change in the blink of an eye. Who would have thought that Coronavirus would spread all over the world in a matter of days, and bring normal life to a standstill?

Be that as it may, the virus did underline the importance of having a comprehensive health insurance policy at hand, to combat the high costs of hospitalisation and treatment not just due to Coronavirus but also other serious illnesses. With healthcare costs in India rising every year, it does not do to be blas about paying these expenses a good health insurance plan takes care of these costs so you don't have to pay them out of your own pocket.

If you haven't already, now is the time to buy a health plan. The 4 things you must know when buying health insurance in 2022 are:

The policy must have COVID protection

After the grim reality of living in a pandemic world, there is scarcely any human being in the world that does not realise the repercussions of the Coronavirus. Not only has the virus affected millions of people around the world in a physical sense, it has also crippled economies and caused financial hardship to millions. Even as Governments battle to bring the virus under control, a third wave is cresting around the world and is also seen in India. It may not have affected you or your loved ones personally, but the COVID-19 menace is still a big threat and will continue to be so for a few years.

So when you buy a health insurance plan, it must mandatorily offer Coronavirus protection. If your current plan does not cover COVID-19 treatment, you can consider buying the Corona Rakshak or Corona Kavach plans that offer protection against hospitalisation costs if you or a family member are infected with the virus. It saves considerable money for you in the long run, since treating the illness is expensive and time-consuming. If you're buying health insurance this year, do buy a Coronavirus protection plan or rider with it.

Super top up health insurance is better than a top up plan if

Lately, a lot of people with existing health insurance plans have purchased top up plans for additional coverage. Top up plans offer protection for an additional period of hospitalisation after the deductible on the primary health plan is exhausted. However, they are valid for only one hospitalisation episode per year. If there is a family member that requires multiple hospitalisation, a top up plan would scarcely cut it.

You may like to read

If this seems something that you might go through with yourself or a family member (such as an aged parent) then you must invest in super top up health insurance. It pays coverage more than the deductible on your primary health plan multiple times in one year, provided the sum assured on the latter is fully exhausted. Super top up health insurance is not expensive though it can offer a high sum assured amount. You can take it at the time of renewing your current health policy, or buy it along with your primary health plan if you are buying a new one. A super top up plan is useful when you are afraid that COVID-19 may strike one family member after another, and repeated hospitalisation may be required. For instance, o ManipalCigna Super Top Up provides a wide range of Sum Insured ranging between Rs. 1 lac to Rs. 30 lacs. It comes with some great additional features. One of them is the Guaranteed Continuity Benefit.

There's a possibility you quit your job and start out on your own because of which you lose out on your corporate policy or your old plan is no longer giving you value for money. Here's where Guaranteed Continuity Benefit will help you. As part of this, you can pre-buy a base policy (ManipalCigna Pro Health) for a nominal fee. You have to pay this fee for three years, but in the fourth year, the base policy gets activated. This happens at no additional cost, irrespective of your health condition and without any extra waiting period. All in all, a super top up health insurance plan ensures that you're better prepared to deal with health emergencies. Also, given that the cover offered by a super top up plan is less than that of a policy that starts from the ground up, it's cheaper. Therefore, a super top up plan is a cost-effective way to upgrade your existing health insurance cover.

Calculate the coverage carefully and keep updating your health plan

Updating the health insurance policy regularly is important it keeps the plan abreast of new features and gives you the chance to include valuable riders. Health insurance policies are updated for including new improved features to the plan, or more family members, or to increase coverage/sum assured. Getting adequate coverage is key it must be at least 10 times your current annual income to ensure that it is able to beat inflation and keep ahead of future increased medical costs. Evaluate your health insurance policy periodically to check if:

All family members are covered adequately or more coverage per person is required

If it offers coverage for modern and advanced treatments like robotics, cyber knife and mental care

If it gives lifetime access to the best healthcare anywhere in India and outside the country, with the cashless hospitalisation benefit

Any new features are available on the plan and what the corresponding increase in the premium may be

If a better health plan at the same or lower cost is available with another insurance provider. In this case, you can port to another provider

If you need to buy a super top up plan to supplement the coverage on the primary policy

If you need an individual plan for yourself or any/all of your family members, or a family floater policy will suffice

A family floater plan with higher sum insured

A family health insurance policy covers all included family members equally in the same plan. One premium you pay for the plan every year offers this coverage. As opposed to a family floater plan, you can also buy individual health insurance for yourself and each family member. This is helpful if there is a possibility of one member using up the coverage in one year with repeat hospitalisation (as may happen with a chronically ill person or a senior citizen with health issues). However, the more individual health plans there are in the family, the more premium payments you end up making and this is an expensive proposition. Unless absolutely essential to do so, a series of individual plans may not be as cost-effective as buying a single family floater plan with higher sum insured that includes all members.

Moreover, a family floater plan is easy to manage as it offers a floating Sum Insured for the complete family covered under single policy. However on the flip side, if any of the family members consume the entire Sum Insured on account of an unforeseen medical emergency, the rest of the family members will run into the risk of not having any cover. In addition, the premium for a floater health insurance policy is generally calculated considering the age of the eldest insured member. Hence for a family where age difference of the members is large, the floater policy premium may be on the higher side. In such cases, the individual policies may be a better option.

A comprehensive health insurance plan is a must have today. One may choose individual health insurance policy or family floater policy, depending upon the need, medical history and number of members in the family. In case of floater cover people should ensure that sum insured is at least Rs 1 crore and above to access quality healthcare in India / abroad and cater to the problems of every increasing medical inflation.

Other factors to consider when buying health insurance in 2022 are room rent charge coverage, daily hospital cash benefit, whether the plan offers coverage if you fall ill or are injured out of India, etc. Do check the best health insurance plans in India online and zero in on the best one before your purchase.