A complex disorder characterized by extreme fatigue which can’t be explained by any underlying medical condition can be termed as chronic fatigue syndrome (CFS). Your fatigue will worsen with physical or mental activity. Thus, you will end up feeling tired all the time. It can also be known as systemic exertion intolerance disease (SEID) or myalgic encephalomyelitis (ME).

The symptoms of chronic fatigue syndrome can be a sore throat, fatigue, loss of memory and concentration, headache, lack of sleep, muscle and joint pain and so on. Some people may develop chronic fatigue syndrome, if they suffer from a viral infection, one with weak immunity and people who experience hormonal imbalances. The complications of chronic fatigue syndrome may involve- depression, social isolation, and so on. We tell you how to deal with it.

1: You should sleep well

People with CFS may experience insomnia. Lack of sleep may also invite weight gain, poor concentration, memory loss, anxiety and so on. So, just see to it that you increase your sleep time and quality. According to studies, a good night’s sleep can replenish the bodies energy and heal its’ muscles. I people suffering from CFS, adequate sleep can help you to reduce tiredness and improves energy and muscle strength. You should sleep for at least 8 hours.

2: You should up your vitamin D intake

Vitamin D deficiency may also cause CFS. If you lack vitamin D and have chronic fatigue, you may notice mild pain relief after you load up yourself with vitamin D. Or try to go to the area where you can soak up in the sun. This can be good for your bones and may help you to tackle depression.

3: You should exercise

You will have to keep moving if you have CFS. So, take up walking and this will help you to stay active and strong. You can also stretch and do strengthening exercises. Opt for wall push-ups, sitting and standing and so on.

4: You should eat a well-balanced diet

You can have a diet which is rich in polyunsaturated and monounsaturated fats. But, try to avoid saturated fats and refined carbohydrates. You can regulate your portion size and eat small meals. Eat several small meals throughout the Sugar. You should bid adieu to alcohol, smoking, caffeine and artificial sweeteners.