Cyclic vomiting syndrome is a disorder that can restrict your day to day activities such as going to school or work because it can become too severe. A regular or random intervals episodes of vomiting, nausea and lethargy can occur. It is considered as a different version of an abdominal migraine and migraine, due to the similarities in its symptoms such as vomiting, severe headaches, nausea, and extreme sensitivity to sound and light.

Cyclic vomiting syndrome occurs often begins in children aged between 3 to 7 years old, though it can happen to all age groups. The number of cases diagnosed in adults is increasing, however, it is more common in children.

What are the symptoms of cyclic vomiting syndrome?

The major signs of cyclic vomiting syndrome are vomiting, nausea and lethargy. This disorder can result in a massive loss of fluids from your body resulting in pallor, abdominal pain, dehydration, etc. And the symptoms can last for a period of one hour to 10 days. Some of the common symptoms of CVS are severe nausea, fever, headache, intense sweating, diarrhoea, etc.

How is Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome diagnosed?

This syndrome is difficult to diagnose as its symptoms are quite similar to other medical issues. To pinpoint the diagnosis of Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome there is no specific method. Before conducting any physical examination the doctor will inquire about the personal history of the individual. To look for blockages in the digestive tract or to know the exact cause of vomiting they can recommend endoscopy or CT scan.

What are the treatments for cyclic vomiting syndrome?

The treatment is aimed at controlling symptoms and preventing complications because there is no definitive cure for CVS. The treatments include sedatives, anti-vomiting medications, antidepressants, medications used for migraines are also useful.

Some natural remedies to prevent cyclic vomiting syndrome are:

Lifestyle changes: are extremely important for people with Cyclic Vomiting Syndrome should change their lifestyle. They need to get adequate sleep. It is best to stay in bed preferably in a dark room and take rest, if in a vomiting cycle.

Consume plenty of fluids: To replace the electrolytes that have been lost due to vomiting electrolytes the individual needs to consume plenty of fluids once a cycle of vomiting is over. once the vomiting cycle has stopped it is advisable to start eating a thin liquid diet. However, some individual might feel absolutely better and start having their normal food.

Avoid stress: It is always important to avoid triggers that begin vomiting episodes. For example, stress acts as a trigger for a vomiting episode, thus the individual needs to practice exercises or yoga to reduce stress.

Proper diet: One with CVS should avoid dairy products like milk, chocolates, cheese, and meat products like shellfish, pork, etc. They also need to stay away from alcohol and cigarettes. Avoid having spicy food. However, drinking coconut water can be beneficial.