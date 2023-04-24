4 Lung Cancer Warning Signs That May Appear First Thing In The Morning

Lung Cancer Warning Signs That May Appear First Thing In The Morning

Lung cancer symptoms: Never ignore these 4 signs in the morning. Read on to know everything.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death globally, accounting for an estimated 9.6 million deaths, or one in six deaths. The disease is marked by the uncontrolled growth of cells in the body. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), lung, prostate, colorectal, stomach and liver cancer are the most common types of cancer in men, while breast, colorectal, lung, cervical and thyroid cancer are the most common among women.

Lung Cancer Symptoms You Should Never Ignore

In this article, we will take a deeper look into lung cancer and symptoms that one may notice in the morning. While symptoms of cancer are often vague, and subtle, experts say that the only best way to prevent this disease from getting worse is by spotting the signs at its early stages.

Lung cancer, which is one of the top 10 most common types of cancer found globally also doesn't carry clear and easily visible symptoms. According to the experts, lung cancer is one of those silent killers, that has no signs or symptoms in the early stages. This is the primary reason why early detection of lung cancers is so difficult. These signs only start appearing when the cancer spread. However, knowing the warning signs beforehand can help you timely detect your symptoms, if you experience any.

Lung Cancer Symptoms In the Morning

Here are 4 warning symptoms of lung cancer that could appear first thing in the morning. This means if you are suffering from lung cancer, your body will show these signs straight after waking up. It is important that these following signs are not ignored at any cost and you should seek immediate medical attention if you experience any of these symptoms.

Fever

As per the US National Institutes of Health, a patient suffering from lung cancer often manifests the symptom of fever, first thing in the morning. This sudden rise in the body's tem[perature happens due to the infection (including those associated with neutropenic fever due to radiotherapy and/or chemotherapy), followed by tumour fever induced by tumour progression or high tumour burden.

Waking Up Drenched In Sweat

Sweating profusely while sleeping, and especially in the morning is also one of the 4 warning signs of lung cancer. One of the causes of this unexplained morning sweating could be fever caused by cancer. When your body's temperature is high, it sweats excessively in order to help the body cool down.

You may like to read

Persistent Dry Cough

A dry cough (without any mucus) for over 3 weeks is not a great sign. It could also mean that your lungs are dealing with cancer cells and that you need to make an immediate visit to the hospital. Lung cancer cough usually starts as a dry cough that comes in spasms. As per data, at least 65 per cent of lung cancer patients have a nagging cough by the time they're diagnosed.

Blood In Sputum

The fourth and most common sign of lung cancer is blood in your sputum. Sputum, also known as phlegm, is a thick type of mucus made in the lungs.