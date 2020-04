COVID-19 pandemic has brought the world to a standstill as people practise social distancing to prevent getting infected with the deadly virus. Being stuck at home may give you ample time to relax and chill while watching Netflix in your pyjamas or reading books. But over time it will become monotonous and social isolation will start taking a toll on your brain. As per experts, self-isolation can create a significant amount of uncertainty which can lead to depression, anxiety, memory loss and other mental health issues.

How can quarantine affect your brain?

When you are under a lockdown and can’t interact with people as much as you used to, this might change your brain’s way of functioning. A study published in Cell in 2018 found that mice who were kept in isolation for two weeks became more sensitive to stimuli, more aggressive to threat and more prone to high levels of stress. Another research published in Nature Neuroscience in 2012, found mice suffering from complex emotions after almost 8 weeks of isolation.

While social distancing doesn’t refrain you from using the internet and calls, restricting your interaction with others for a longer period can actually lead to serious problems in your brain. Therefore, it is very important to get indulged in something creative and productive so as to boost your brain power.

Indoor games to boost your brain power

Many people are suffering with issues like low memory power, stress or depression during quarantine. Therefore, it is recommended to feed your brain with something fun and entertaining to keep it active. And what can be a better option than playing indoor games? Take a look at 4 such indoor games which you can invest your time in to boost your brain’s capabilities.

Crossword puzzles

Crossword puzzles can help in fixing dementia which is marked by memory disorders, and impaired reasoning. Spending some time on crossword puzzles every day can also improve your brain’s function. It is very helpful in people with early stages of brain damage and dementia.

Video games

Video games are gaining popularity these days as most of the people are investing their time in front of their gaming consoles. Playing video games may have many benefits. A study in Frontiers in Human Neuroscience suggests that playing certain strategic video games can cause long-term positive changes in your brain and may lead to an improved temporal visual selective attention.

Chess

Playing this age-old board game can significantly enhance your cognitive function. As the game targets every part of your brain, it helps stimulate cognitive abilities like perception, language, visual processing and more.

Scrabble

Scrabble is a game which can help in boosting your memory power. In children, it can help increase their IQ and in adults, it helps them regain their lost cognitive functions like memory. Therefore, if you want to keep your brain healthy, get your family to play this board game together.