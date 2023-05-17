4 Healthy Lifestyle Tips For Diabetes And Hypertension

Here are four tips that help you manage Diabetes and Hypertension.

World Hypertension Day 2023: Having diabetes with high blood pressure can further affect your eyesight. Therefore, adhering to a healthy routine and a proper diet is fundamental to managing Diabetes and Hypertension. In this article, Dr Navneet Agarwal, Clinical officer with BeatO, discusses the ideal healthy lifestyle tips for diabetes and hypertension.

Diabetes And Hypertension- 4 Tips

Consume A Healthy Balanced Diet

Adhere to a balanced diet that handles your infusion of proteins, carbohydrates, sodium and fats.

Pick on whole grain and fibre-rich foods like brown rice, whole-wheat cereals, legumes, sprouts, millets, fruits and vegetables. Foods high in cholesterol, saturated and Trans-fat can elevate your risk of heart disease. Limit red and processed meats, full-cream milk, butter, cheese, French fries, baked goods, cakes, biscuits/cookies, crackers, and stick margarine. Turn your cooking oils, selecting from a range of rice bran, flaxseed, olive, mustard, canola, groundnut, sesame oils, soya etc. Adequate dietary protein improves satiety, decreases appetite, and maintains lean muscle mass. Add protein from low-fat dairy products, beans, legumes, soya and nuts to your diet. Change to lower sodium salt or utilise less salt in cooking. Instead, use herbs and other seasonings to flavour food. Again, specify salty snacks like nuts, chips, papads, popcorn, canned soups, pickles, etc. To avoid spikes in blood sugars. Observe regular meal timings!

Have A Regular Exercise Regime For Good Health

Exercise strengthens cardiovascular fitness, decreases insulin resistance, and helps weight management. Ensure physical activity of 150 minutes per week, including walking, jogging, swimming, cycling, Zumba or any other dance form, etc.

Change Your Unhealthy Lifestyle Habits With Healthier Ones

Alcohol can affect both blood sugar and blood pressure. It may raise your triglycerides and count to undesirable calories. In addition, beer, wine and other cocktail mixes contain carbohydrates and may increase your blood sugars. Avoid/limit alcohol. Smoking is a well-known health hazard associated with hardening arterial walls, putting you at a higher risk of heart attack or stroke. In addition, smoking makes your diabetes harder to control. Quit smoking!

Know Your Progress

Monitor your blood sugars and blood pressure as your health care team advises. Consult your doctor regularly. Follow all clinical assessments and lab investigations as recommended by your Doctor. Remember to follow all the recommendations given by your doctor or health coach. Only when you know your progress can you optimise your diet and lifestyle.

