If you are someone living with diabetes, you must have heard that you need to cut fruits out of your meals. Well, there are some fruits which are actually high on sugar and can raise the blood glucose levels of a diabetic person. But you don’t have to say goodbye to them. Sweet fruits also have high nutritional value. They come loaded with vitamins and minerals and are a good source of carbohydrates, sugar and fibre. Avoiding these fruits altogether means that you will have to miss out on their health benefits too. If you are diabetic, all you need to do is keep a control over the quantity.

WHAT IS DIABETES?

Diabetes is a medical condition that affects your body’s ability to use glucose (source of energy for your body) effectively. There is a hormone called insulin (secreted by the pancreas) that helps your body cells absorb sugar from the bloodstream. However, when you are diabetic, either the level of insulin in the body decreases or your body becomes insulin resistant. Though, there is no exact cause of diabetes, it is believed that genetics, family history, ethnicity, health and environmental factors play a big role in manifesting this condition.

The symptoms associated with diabetes vary depending on the level of sugar in the bloodstream. If you have this disease, you may experience signs and symptoms like increased thirst, extreme hunger, fatigue, frequent urination, unexplained weight loss, irritability, slow healing process, blurred vision, skin infection, itchy feet, etc. If not treated on time, it can lead to various cardiovascular issues like heart attack, cardiac arrest, stroke, coronary artery disease, etc.

Moreover, a high level of glucose in the blood can cause nerve damage, kidney problems, hearing impairment, depression and Alzheimer’s disease to name a few. Your age, weight, family history, hypertension and level of bad cholesterol in the body can increase your chances of getting this condition.

STRIKE A BALANCE WHILE HAVING THESE FRUITS

If you are a diabetic, you need to be cautious about what to eat and how much. Check the labels of food products before buying them. A fruit is considered good for you if it has a low glycemic index, a ranking for foods rich in carbohydrates. This ranking tells us about the impact of a food product on blood sugar level.

There are certain fruits which have a high sugar content. So as a diabetic person, you need to practise moderation while indulging in them. All these fruits come with a lot of nutritional benefits which you shouldn’t overlook. Here is all you need to know about them.

Grapes

Grapes are extremely rich in carbohydrate. Our body breaks it down and converts it to sugar, fat and fibre. High levels of carbs means more glucose in the blood. Notably, a small grape contains one gram of carbohydrates.

Benefits to consider

Being rich in antioxidants, grapes can repair the damage caused in your body by free radicals, responsible for oxidative damage. Red grapes are considered to be the best due to the presence of resveratrol, an antioxidant. Many studies have shown that this antioxidant lowers blood sugar levels, protects the heart against diseases and prevents cancer. Compounds found in grapes can help provide protection against high cholesterol levels by decreasing cholesterol absorption, says a study published in the Current Pharmaceutical Design. Grapes have a low glycemic index as well. Additionally, grapes are considered good of eye health, improved memory, attention and mood.

Cherries

Whenever, it comes to having cherries, people usually do not stop at one or two. Instead they grab an handful. And, that’s what leads to a blood sugar spike. Just like grapes, one cherry contains only one gram of carbohydrates.

Benefits to consider

Being rich in nutrients like protein, fibre, vitamin C, manganese and potassium, cherries can help in regulating your blood pressure, it improves nerve function and help in muscle contraction. Also, cherries are packed with antioxidants and anti-inflammatory compounds that can help you combat oxidative stress in the body. These can provide relief from muscle pain and inflammation. Cherries also offer protection from chronic conditions like heart diseases, diabetes, mental decline and certain cancers. This fruit is one of the sweetest ways to protect your heart. Apart from diabetes, if you have arthritis or/and gout, have cherries as they can improve their symptoms.

Pineapple

The amount of carbs and sugar you take in depends on how you slice the pineapple. If you go for thick slices, your sugar intake will be high. Stick to only half cup serving of pineapple. Also, eat it with a protein rich food like low-fat cheese and yogurt.

Benefits to consider

This delicious fruit is loaded with nutrients like vitamin C, that is essential for growth and development. It also contains antioxidants like flavonoids and phenolic acids, known for combating free radicles. Pineapples are rich in the digestive enzyme bromelain. This helps in effectively breaking down protein molecules and treating pancreatic insufficiency. According to a study published in the journal Molecular Nutrition & Food Research, pineapple can help prevent cancer due to the presence of bromelain in them.

Mangoes

An average sized contains around 30 grams of carbohydrates and 26 grams of sugar. Eat only half a mango if you are a diabetic. Also, never have mangoes when they are too ripe.

Benefits to consider

Just like the above-mentioned fruits, mangoes are also rich in antioxidants. This means, they can also protect you against free radicals that are responsible for damaging your body cells. These radicals also cause chronic diseases and ageing. Also, being rich in vitamin A, K, E, and B, mangoes can boost your immune function. Additionally, being rich in magnesium and potassium, mangoes can help maintain your blood pressure levels.