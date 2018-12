Are you experiencing a throbbing headache? Beware! It can be a migraine. Migraines follow an aura of sensory disturbances followed by a severe headache which appears on one side of the head. People in the age group of 15 to 55, may suffer from it. Women tend to experience migraine symptoms during menstruation, due to hormone changes. Stress, depression, anxiety and shock can trigger it as well. You will be amazed to know that tiredness, insufficient sleep, low blood sugar and jet lag can also be the potential triggers of migraine. Alcohol and caffeine along with foods like chocolate, cheese, and foods containing tyramine can also invite a migraine. Irregular meal times, dehydration, strong smells, and loud noises can set off a migraine. Your expert may recommend you certain medications which can help you deal with it. Furthermore, you can also opt for these drinks to say goodbye to your migraine pain.

1: Cayenne pepper

Cayenne has pain-relieving properties and various studies suggest that cayenne reduces the amount of substance P, a chemical which carries pain messages to the brain. Less substance P means pain messages can no longer reach the brain. However, sprinkle 1/4 teaspoon of cayenne pepper in hot water and drink it, the next time you feel a migraine sneaking up on you.

2: Peppermint tea

Owing to its medicinal properties, peppermint is used to soothe an upset stomach by relaxing nerves in the gut. You will experience an upset stomach during a migraine attack and your gut and brain are intimately connected. Hence, the calming effect of peppermint is helpful for people suffering from migraines. Tons of research revealed that applying peppermint oil to the forehead and temples can help a tackle migraine. Soothing the stomach with peppermint tea can relieve symptoms of a migraine.

3: Warm lemon water

The lemon is loaded with vitamin C and cleanse your body from the inside out. The citric acid which is present in lemon can kick-start your digestive system, which tends to slow down during a migraine attack. So, drink warm lemon water along with honey to tackle that migraine pain.

4: Ginger tea

Ginger tea is used since ages to treat a migraine and nausea. According to a study published in the Journal of Phytotherapy, researchers observed that ginger was effective in treating migraines and cluster headaches. Hence, it is a safe option as well to treat a migraine. So, without any delay, drink ginger tea. This is how you can brew it- take some ginger and grate it. Then, stir it on to hot water. After it steeps add lemon juice and honey (as per the quantity you want) and drink it.