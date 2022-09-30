4 Coping Mechanisms For People Battling Depression During Holiday Season

Festive season can be very overwhelming for patients undergoing serious mental health issues like depression.

Despite the bright lights and festive cheer that accompany the winter holidays, this time of year can bring about feelings of loneliness, isolation, grief, and sadness, both for people with clinical depression and even for some who aren't depressed. Experts say that this can happen for many reasons. The holidays bring an increase in thoughts about family, relationships, and social engagement. If there are issues within these dynamics in our lives, depression can surface.

During festive times, the expectations are also very high, especially from families and sometimes even from very close friends. When it comes to spending time with family, it can get a little too intense for some people especially during the holiday season. If a person is grieving a loved one, holidays can be even more depressing for them. These common scenarios can be taxing for anyone, whether you have depression or not. But if you do have depression, they could worsen your symptoms.

4 COPING MECHANISMS FOR PEOPLE BATTLING DEPRESSION

Festive season can be very overwhelming for patients undergoing serious mental health issues like depression.

Try To Stay Active

Moving your body is one of the best science-backed ways to cope with depression during any season, and the holidays are no exception. A meta-analysis of 23 studies, published in September 2016 in the Journal of Affective Disorders, showed that exercise is an effective way to manage depression and could also be useful when combined with antidepressant medication.

Share Your Emotions With People You Trust

It is important that you surround yourself with people who you trust and who you can confide in about the issue that you are facing. People who know you and love you will be able to offer you the best kind of emotional support and help you feel less lonely.

Give Priority To Your Emotional State

Festive season and holidays can be overwhelming if your emotional state is very low. That is why it is important that you priorities yourself during this time. Try to monitor your feelings around people. Keep a track of what feels comfortable and what does not. Try not to be around any kind of negativity as it might exacerbate your depressive symptoms.

You may like to read

Create A Coping Sheet

When and if you are feeling depressed, try creating a coping sheet. A coping sheet will have a list of your favorite activities that can provide you with some respite when you are feeling down. This particular list can be made completely by you, or you can also create one with your family or with your therapist. Either way, a list will help you manage your depressive symptoms and also help you engage in some activities.