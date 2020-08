Psoriasis is a skin condition that causes red, itchy scaly patches, most commonly on the knees, elbows, trunk, and scalp. It might look like a minor annoyance like many other skin rashes, but it can cause immense discomfort both physically and mentally. It is chronic, meaning one has to live with it forever. Unfortunately, psoriasis is still pretty misunderstood and there are many myths and misconceptions about the condition. In this article, we will debunk 4 common myths about psoriasis. Also Read - Eczema and psoriasis: How to spot the difference between these two skin conditions

Myth # 1 Psoriasis is due to poor hygiene

Psoriasis is an autoimmune disease in which your body's immune system mistakenly attacks healthy skin cells. While it is still not clear what exactly causes psoriasis, a widely accepted theory is that some people are predisposed to it, and then certain environmental factors trigger flare-ups.

Genetic factors may also play a role in triggering this condition. This means you're likely to get psoriasis if one of your parents has it and chances are higher if both parents have it.

Myth # 2 Psoriasis is contagious

Such misconceptions can affect the treatment of psoriasis patients, as people would be reluctant to help them. It can also take a toll on a person’s mental health. As psoriasis is often misunderstood, many people with the condition try to hide it out of embarrassment and concern about what people might think about them. Self-consciousness about psoriasis even makes some people dress differently. For example, some people with the condition may wear sleeves all the time to hide flare-ups from people.

Here’s the fact. Since it’s an autoimmune condition, psoriasis is not contagious. It is also not caused by what you put on your skin or how you take care of your skin.

Myth #: 3 Psoriasis is not painful

Only people who are suffering from this condition know how uncomfortable and painful it can be. Since it usually occurs in the folds of your skin, it can really uncomfortable, itchy, and painful.

The most common form of psoriasis is plaque psoriasis, which causes inflamed, raised skin lesions that are sometimes covered with scales. These lesions, also known as plaques, can be itchy and/or tender and even cause a burning sensation. Sometimes they become very dry and crack and bleed. Some patients say they had to be careful about the clothing they wore as rubbing from clothing would exacerbate the itchiness and soreness.

Myth # 3: It’s easy to pinpoint and control psoriasis triggers

Psoriasis tends to go through cycles, flaring up for some time, then subsiding for a while or going into remission. A variety of factors can trigger flare-ups. These include infections, injury to the skin (such as a cut, bug bite, or severe sunburn), weather, stress, smoking, heavy alcohol consumption, and certain medications. With too many things to keep tabs on, it’s not easy to control flare-ups.

In addition, triggers like stress can be a tough one to control. Sure, meditation and regular exercise can help manage stress, but keeping stress levels low at all times is near to impossible, especially during this uncertain time. Stress is also unpredictable at times. Weather is another psoriasis trigger that is not in your hand. Flare-ups may increase when it’s too cold, too hot as well as in dry temperature.

Therefore, despite having psoriasis for about years, many people still can’t pinpoint and control psoriasis triggers.