During winters people usually like to stay inside the house and most of them suffer from cold and cough, especially during this season. The chances of suffering from a common cold are higher, however, this is a very common ailment which inflicts suffering on every single person on the earth. The viruses that cause common cold loves to stay in enclosed places like the office, the family room and the gym.

More than 200 viruses can trigger sneezing and coughing, a runny nose, sore throat. The most common rhinoviruses are most active during all the seasons.

According to Dr. Teresa Hauguel of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, when an infected person’s symptoms are at their worst they are most likely to spread their cold. Though, here we have mentioned 5 more interesting facts about the common cold.

In all corners of the world, cold-causing viruses can be found. The term Rhinoviruses derived from one Greek word rhin which means “nose”, this developed from enteroviruses which minor infections throughout the whole body. But somehow it is difficult to say how long the humans have been battling colds. According to the scientists, they cannot say when the rhinoviruses evolved because they changed too quickly and didn’t leave any footprint behind in preserved human fossils. They could have been infecting mankind even before our species evolved. Or they might have arisen as small groups of humans moved into agricultural communities, and where the pathogen became highly acclimatized to infecting them.

For up to two days outside of the body cold-causing microbes can survive. Usually, Rhinoviruses live for 3 hours on your skin or any touchable surface or on your skin, but it can sometimes survive for up to 48 hours. They cause 30 to 50 per cent of the colds. The list of touchable surfaces includes kitchen counters, elevator buttons, door knobs, computer keyboards, light switches, toilet paper rolls, shopping carts, etc basically the things we come in contact with on a daily basis. Each spot can contain several different types of microbes, however, the number of microbes that can grow on these surfaces varies.

An infected person expels virus-containing droplets into the air while he or she sneezes, coughs or talks. Thus, one can calculate how far away to stand from someone who’s unwell. Another person can easily get infected as these respiratory droplets can travel up to 6 feet. According to a recent study, a sneeze travel is 0.6 meters, the largest visible distance. Thus, one should remain 6 feet away from an infected person and when they gear up to sneeze move quickly.

Most of us believe that weather plays a major role to make us sick, but nothing like that. Cold weather is extremely dry thus, we are more likely to catch a cold as the temperatures start sinking and we remain inside. The mucus lining in our nasal passages become dry due to this type of air and we become more vulnerable to infection without this protective barrier. So we are weakened not because of the chilly weather, but due to the air, we breathe in when it’s cold outside.