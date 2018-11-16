4 Best Natural Remedies To Get Rid Of Vaginal Odour

The strong smell of pineapple helps to get rid of vaginal odour. © Shutterstock.

This vaginal discharge may have a mild odour. It helps in protecting against irritation and infection, provides lubrication, and keeps the vagina healthy.

Vinegar: Vinegar or apple cider vinegar is yet another potent remedy to eliminate vaginal odour. Vinegar helps to rid of the toxins that cause the fishy vaginal odour. All you need is 1 cup of vinegar or apple cider vinegar. Add vinegar to your bathtub with water and let it soak in for 20 minutes. You can also drink two tablespoons of vinegar in lukewarm water. Soak in vinegar water once daily until the foul smell discharge is treated. And drink the vinegar water two times per day. It is acidic and has antibacterial properties that will help kill the odour-causing germs. Garlic: This can be considered the best remedy to eliminate vaginal odour. Take a cheesecloth, put in the garlic clove, and then wrap it. Attach a string to the cloth, then insert it in your vagina like a tampon. Leave it overnight to get rid of that pungent vaginal odour. Baking soda: All you need is a half cup of baking soda. Then add baking soda to your bath and soak your lower body part in the water for about 20 to 30 minutes. You can also add baking soda to a glass of warm water and drink it. Pineapple: Yes, the pungent smell of pineapple helps eliminate vaginal odour. You can include raw pineapple and drink one or two daily juice glasses.