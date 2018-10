By using natural foods and plant extracts that act as antihistamines people with allergies may find relief. Basically, antihistamines are substances that block histamine activity in the body. And histamine is a protein that triggers allergy symptoms, such as itchy eyes, scratchy throat and sneezing. However, over-the-counter (OTC) medicines are effective for symptom relief, but they can cause side effects, such as nausea and drowsiness. Thus, some people try natural alternatives. Here in this article, we have mentioned four best antihistamines for the treatment of allergies.

Vitamin C

Vitamin C as a natural antihistamine and it also boosts the immune system. It acts as a treatment for allergies because vitamin C contains a large amount of antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties. According to a 2000 study, consuming 2 grams of the vitamin C daily act as an antihistamine. Vitamin C is present in various fruit and vegetables such as broccoli, bell peppers, kiwifruit, citrus fruits, strawberries, etc.

And vitamin C supplements are also available in health stores.

Bromelain

Bromelain is available as a supplement. It is an enzyme found in the juice and core of pineapples. It is a popular natural remedy for inflammation or swelling, especially of the injury or surgery and sinuses.

Bromelain helps to reduce allergic reaction because of its anti-inflammatory and anti-allergic properties. However, oral supplementation of bromelain may cause adverse reactions like digestive upset, changes in menstruation, an increased heart rate in some people.

Probiotics

Probiotics help the body to maintain a healthful balance of gut bacteria. They are microorganisms that might offer health benefits. It helps to boost a person’s immune system, which can help the body fight off allergies.

Quercetin

It is an antioxidant flavonoid found in many foods and plants. According to various studies, adding quercetin to the diet may help to relieve allergy symptoms. Quercetin has anti-allergic and antihistamine properties. It is naturally present in many foods and herbs such as apples, berries, grapes, red wine, green tea, broccoli, peppers, etc.