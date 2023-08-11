4 Alarming Indicators Of High Cholesterol In Your Eyes

Please pay attention to these high cholesterol indicators to avoid neglecting them.

When monitoring our health, we often focus on major organs like the heart, liver, or kidneys. However, other lesser-known indicators can provide valuable insights into our overall well-being. One such indicator is the eyes, which can reveal necessary information about our cholesterol levels. High cholesterol is a silent killer that often goes unnoticed until it's too late. Dr Parag Sawal, Senior Consultant, Sharp Sight Eye Hospitals,pays attention to these four alarming indicators of high cholesterol in your eyes so that you can take proactive steps to avoid neglecting them and safeguard your health.

Yellowish deposits on the eyelids: One of the most visible signs of high cholesterol in the eyes is the presence of yellowish deposits on the eyelids, known as xanthelasma. These soft, flat plaques are composed of cholesterol and can develop on the inner corners of the upper or lower eyelids. While xanthelasma is harmless, it is a warning sign of high cholesterol levels. If you notice these yellowish deposits, it is crucial to consult a doctor who can assess your cholesterol levels and recommend appropriate lifestyle changes or medications. Arcus senilis: Arcus senilis is another eye-related indicator of high cholesterol that should not be ignored. It appears as a whitish or greyish ring around the outer edge of the cornea, the transparent front part of the eye. This ring is caused by the deposition of cholesterol in the blood vessels of the cornea. Regular eye checkups can help detect this condition and prompt further investigation of your cholesterol levels. Retinal vein occlusion: High cholesterol can also affect retinal vein occlusion (RVO). RVO occurs when a blood clot blocks, causing vision problems. Symptoms include sudden vision loss or blurred vision in one eye. RVO may be a sign of underlying high cholesterol or other cardiovascular issues that require direct intervention. Corneal arcus: Like arcus senilis, corneal arcus is characterized by a greyish ring around the cornea. However, unlike arcus senilis, the corneal arcus appears in the front part of the cornea rather than the outer edge. This condition is caused by the accumulation of cholesterol in the corneal tissue. Corneal arcus can be an early sign of high cholesterol and may occur in younger individuals. If you notice this whitish or greyish ring forming around your cornea, consult your doctor to assess your cholesterol levels and determine the appropriate action.

Your eyes can indicate your cholesterol levels and overall health. Paying attention to these four alarming indicators -- yellowish deposits on the eyelids, arcus senilis, retinal vein occlusion, and corneal arcus -- can help you identify potential high cholesterol issues before they escalate into more severe conditions. Regular eye checkups and a healthy lifestyle are essential in managing cholesterol levels and reducing the risk of cardiovascular diseases. Remember, early detection and intervention are vital in maintaining your health, so don't ignore these warning signs your eyes may be sending you.

