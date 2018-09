Your eyes are one of the most precious and sensitive sense organs and a little bit twitch or stress in eyes can land you up in considerable trouble. While we are mostly aware of cataract, some eye infections and retinoblastoma to be the most common conditions of eyes, there are a handful of strange eye complications which may be rare. Know them to treat them well.

Cat Eye Syndrome: This is an extremely rare chromosomal disease that appears at birth and continues to be a life-long condition. An absence of tissue in the eye results in narrowing of pupil that pushes it into the iris. However, this ocular abnormality is not faced by all sufferers from cat eye syndrome. This syndrome also affects kidneys, heart, ear and skeletal system along with causing hyperactivity and mild mental disability, say doctors.

Eye paralysis: This condition occurs when eye loses all sensory and motor functions and is a pretty much common condition as it occurs as symptoms of several diseases like diabetes, peripheral artery disease, tumour in pituitary gland or a cardiovascular issue. It can be linked with Kearns-Sayre syndrome as well. This leads to pigment building-up behind the eye and comes with an accompanying heart ailment. Eye paralysis can rarely be a side effect of Moebius syndrome that can paralyse your entire face.

Hippus: This is more of a natural condition than being a clinical one and can occur in anybody. Our pupil usually enlarges and contracts at a slow pace to get adjusted to brighter light when you shine a light into a human eye. That is how our pupil react normally and hippus not occurring under these circumstances can indicate a medical condition. However, when it occurs without the help of the light, hippus may hint at an array of conditions like neurosyphilis and multiple sclerosis. Hippus may be associated with renal failure, cirrhosis and cerebral tumours.