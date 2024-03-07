3 Mistakes To Avoid When You Have A Cold Or Sinus Attack

The body creates cold in response to two situations: allergens, pollutants or some kind of a virus in the air; a stress response when you are too tired or exhausted. (Photo: Freepik)

There are many things that you can do to alleviate the symptoms of common cold and sinus attack; more importantly, there are certain things that you must absolutely avoid doing.

Cold and sinus attacks are common health problems that can be quite annoying to deal with. They mostly happen to people who are particularly vulnerable, especially during a change of season. According to the Mayo Clinic, common cold -- caused by viruses -- affects the nose and throat. Most often, it is harmless, but can be extremely uncomfortable. Adults may have two or three colds each year, while infants and young children may have colds more often. Most people recover in 7 to 10 days. Sinus attack or sinus infection (sinusitis), on the other hand, is inflammation of the tissues in your sinuses (spaces in your forehead, cheeks and nose, usually filled with air), which causes facial pain, a stuffy or runny nose, and sometimes a fever. It is usually caused by the common cold.

There are many things that you can do to alleviate the symptoms of common cold and sinus attack; more importantly, there are certain things that you must absolutely avoid doing. Dr Dimple Jangda, an Ayurveda and gut health coach listed three mistakes that people commonly make. Read on.

Taking Medicines To Suppress Cold

This is the first mistake. When you have a cold, do not take medicines to suppress it. Instead, try to release the mucus, said the expert in a post shared on Instagram. She added that there is no shame in blowing your nose out. Use a handkerchief or a tissue paper. It will give you relief.

The expert added that you can take a little steam by adding a few drops of eucalyptus oil or mint leaves at least two to three times a day to liquefy the mucus and allow it to get released from your body. According to her, the body creates cold in response to two situations: allergens, pollutants or some kind of a virus in the air; a stress response when you are too tired or exhausted. The body then creates mucus to slow you down and allow you to rest.

"Do not aggressively exercise and sweat out. It's going to worsen the cold. It can even give you cough and fever symptoms," said Dr Jangda.

Not Gargling Throughout The Day

According to the gut health coach, when the mucus starts dripping in the throat with all the virus and the infectants or the allergens, it can lead to a throat infection. So, it is essential to gargle your throat with warm water, turmeric and salt. When you have a cold or a cough, you must take some honey.

Honey Is Medicinal; But, Do Not Mix It In Hot Water

Add half a teaspoon, grated ginger, a pinch of pepper, a pinch of turmeric, and a pinch of cinnamon, and consume it raw. "Do not mix it in hot water, teas and coffee; it turns toxic," warned the expert, adding that you can sip warm water throughout the day and eat large meals. That increases your body metabolic fire, thereby helping in getting rid of the cold.