According to the International Diabetes Federation, currently diabetes affects over 425 million people worldwide. Even in 2016, diabetes was the seventh leading cause of death, according to the World Health Organization (WHO). A healthy diet, exercise, maintaining a normal weight and avoiding tobacco are some of the ways to prevent or delay the onset of type 2 diabetes. Hence, it is important for the diabetics to pay attention to what they eat. In case, you are a diabetic and are looking out for healthy snacking options then we help you to get you the right ones.

1: Eat Avocados

Avocados are low in carbohydrates and have a little effect on your blood sugar levels. According to a study published in Nutrition Journal, after adding half an avocados to the meals of overweight people it was observed that they do not significantly impact blood sugar levels. The best part of avocados is that they are high in fibre and adding half an avocado to the standard lunch of healthy, overweight people. But, you should avoid going overboard as they are high in calories. The recommended size would be one-half avocado.

2: Eat roasted chickpeas

Tons of research have revealed that consuming chickpeas on a daily basis may prevent the progression of diabetes and control your blood sugar levels. According to researchers in the field of diabetology, a higher consumption of legumes — such as lentils, chickpeas, beans and peas — can cut down your risk of developing Type 2 diabetes by 35 per cent. Hence, you can opt for chickpeas and roast them and season with olive oil.

3: Eat almonds

According to a study published in the journal, Metabolism, consuming an ounce of almonds before eating a high-starch meal brought a 30 per cent reduction in post-meal glucose levels in patients with type 2 diabetes. Various studies suggest that almonds can maintain healthy levels of blood glucose and cholesterol for both men and post-menopausal women suffering from type 2 diabetes. They also had decreased levels of insulin, which is a hormone that worsens diabetes if levels are consistently high. Furthermore, these nice nuts can also promote weight loss and manage your cholesterol levels which will go a long way in keeping type 2 diabetes at bay. But, keep in mind that almonds are high in calories. So just eat a handful of them.