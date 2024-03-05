3 Fertility Preservation Strategies For Individuals Living With HIV/AIDS

A comprehensive, patient-centred care plan that considers both the medical and psychological well-being of HIV/AIDS patients is essential for holistic healthcare.

What is HIV/AIDS? Human immunodeficiency virus, commonly called HIV, is a virus spread from an infected individual's blood, semen, vaginal fluids, and breast milk. When left unchecked, the virus can cause acquired immunodeficiency syndrome or AIDS. HIV destroys the body's defence mechanism by a class of white blood cells (WBC) that protects the body against other infections and diseases.

Importance Of Fertility Preservation In HIV/AIDS Patients

Fertility preservation has become an essential topic in people diagnosed with HIV/AIDS since it can have an impact on fertility. By understanding the options available and fostering open dialogue between patients and healthcare providers, it becomes possible to empower individuals to make informed decisions about their reproductive futures while managing their health in the face of HIV/AIDS. Dr Kshitiz Murdia, CEO & Co-Founder of Indira IVF, shares that this has been especially made possible with the advent of new technologies in assisted reproductive technology.

Sperm Washing: In the intricate cases of HIV/AIDS care, fertility preservation through cryopreservation, including techniques like sperm washing, provides individuals with options to safeguard their reproductive futures. This technique is critical to managing fertility challenges among HIV-seropositive men and provides a specialised means of assisted reproductive technology procedures. Some of these methods consist of careful sperm separation from the semen to minimise the amount of HIV in its concentration. This helps in reducing the risk of virus transmission to the spouses and the unborn children by effectively cleansing the sperm.

Innovations In Fertility Preservation: A Ray Of Hope

Cryopreservation: In HIV/AIDS care, where the virus poses challenges to reproductive health, fertility preservation through cryopreservation emerges as a vital strategy, providing individuals with options to safeguard their reproductive futures while navigating the complexities of the virus. Egg freezing and sperm freezing are available for HIV patients intending to preserve their fertility. Sperm freezing is proven to protect the man's fertility, and freezing/thawing procedures do not impair sperm DNA and maintain the probability of conception for couples where the male partner is infected with the HIV-1 virus. Pre-exposure prophylaxis (PrEP): For individuals with a high risk of HIV, pre-exposure prophylaxis is a preventive strategy. This involves taking one pill every day. When used consistently and correctly from sex by about 99% and from injection drug use by at least 74%. As per CDC guidelines, PrEP is indicated for HIV-negative men and women who are at substantial risk for HIV infection.

Summary

Preserving fertility for individuals with HIV/AIDS can be challenging, but it is crucial for those seeking to have children. Provide guidance based on each individual's health history and the treatment they continue to undergo. In some cases, such discussions of fertility preservation may come up either during or after the treatment, and it should be a consensual decision. A comprehensive, patient-centred care plan that considers both the medical and psychological well-being of HIV/AIDS patients is essential for holistic healthcare.