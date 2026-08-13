27% of deaths in India linked to CVDs: 7 monsoon risks every heart patients should know

Did you know that almost 27 percent of deaths in India during the monsoon season are linked to heart diseases or CVDs? Read on to know safety tips that you can follow to keep your cardiovascular health healthy.

Medically Verified By: Dr Murtaza Bagwala

220 million Indians live with hypertension How monsoon weather can strain your heart

Monsoon weather brings welcome relief from the summer heat but can also pose challenges for people living with heart disease. While the rainy season does not directly cause cardiovascular disease, high humidity, temperature fluctuations, an increased risk of infections and changes in daily routines can place additional strain on the heart. For people with conditions such as high blood pressure, coronary artery disease, heart failure or arrhythmia, taking a few extra precautions during the monsoon can help reduce the risk of complications.

According to the World Health Organization (WHO), cardiovascular diseases (CVDs) account for around 27% of all deaths in India, highlighting why heart health deserves extra attention during seasonal changes such as the monsoon.

In this article, Dr Murtaza S. Bagwala, Head of Emergency Medical Services, Saifee Hospital, Mumbai, helps us understand how a change in weather affects the heart's functioning, and what one should do to stay safe.

Why Monsoon Can Be Challenging For Heart Patients

One of the biggest concerns during the monsoon is the increased incidence of viral and bacterial infections. There is an increased risk of respiratory infections, influenza and water-borne infections during this time. Infections cause the body's tissues to require more oxygen and nutrients; the heart must work harder when the body is battling an infection.

Fever also raises the heart rate which puts the cardiovascular system under stress. A healthy heart will tolerate this increased demand, but people with heart disease might have an increased risk of symptoms including breathlessness, tiredness or swelling.

How High Humidity Affects The Heart

High levels of humidity are also a factor that impacts the health of a person's heart during the monsoon. Humid weather does not allow sweat to be lost as quickly as it can be lost in dry weather, and makes it harder for the body to regulate temperature. This requires the heart to pump more vigorously to keep the cooling and circulation up.

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Also, changing from damp outdoor to very air-conditioned indoor environments repeatedly may result in sudden changes of blood pressure, especially for people with hypertension. It is therefore important to have regular blood pressure checks, particularly if the person has a history of uncontrolled blood pressure.

Importance of Exercising Regularly

The rainy season also affects the daily living. During heavy rains, many people decrease their physical activity due to the difficulty in walking outside or exercising. Being in the house longer can mean being sedentary, and more often, eating fried food, processed food and salty comfort foods. The changes in lifestyle and nutrition can lead to hypertension, weight gain, and elevated blood cholesterol, which are all risk factors for cardiovascular disease. If it's not possible to go outdoors, simple exercises that you can perform indoors like walking around the house, stretching, or trying simple exercises for mobility can also help keep the heart healthy.

Do Not Skip Your Medicines For Heart Health

It is especially critical to take medicine at this time of year. Some patients may be tempted not to take their regular medicines because of heavy rain or disruption to travel or just because they are feeling better. But not taking prescribed medications for blood pressure, cholesterol, heart failure and/or blood thinning can greatly raise the risk for heart attacks, stroke and/or heart failure. Patients should make sure they have an adequate stock of medicines in their home and take them as prescribed, whatever the weather.

Stay Hydrated, Drink Lots of Fluid

Another point that is ignored during the monsoon is hydration. The weather is cooler and people do not feel thirsty, therefore do not drink as much water. But proper hydration is still a crucial part of a healthy circulatory system and body functions. Patients with heart failure or kidney disease should also not drink more fluid unless recommended by a doctor, since it can make their swelling and shortness of breath worse. The amount of fluids should always be prescribed on a patient-specific basis by the attending doctor.

Follow A Healthy And Clean Diet Routine

Rainy season heart protection is also dependent on diet. Foods that contain a high amount of salt, unhealthy fats, and refined carbohydrates require additional precautions to avoid infection and ensuring blood pressure and cholesterol levels are healthy; eating freshly prepared meals, avoiding foods that are not sanitary and are prepared on the street are measures that can help reduce risks of infection. Eating fruit, vegetables, pulses and lean protein sources as part of the daily diet can help to provide the nutrients needed for cardiovascular health.

Symptoms of Heart Problems You Should Know

The most important heart patient tips are to watch for signs and symptoms early. Chest pain or pressure, pain radiating to the arm, jaw or back, sudden breathlessness, excessive sweating, dizziness or fainting should never be ignored or mistaken for acidity or indigestion. Early treatment can make a big difference if someone has a heart attack or other heart-related emergency.

There should also be no delays to regular follow-up appointments due to weather conditions. During these regular visits, doctors can keep track of blood pressure, change medicines as needed and also find any modifications in heart function prior to they trigger any serious issues.

The monsoon season can definitely put extra strain on the cardiovascular system, especially in individuals who already have heart disease. Most heart patients can enjoy the rainy season safely, however, with the proper use of medication, healthy eating habits, proper physical activity, infection prevention, adequate hydration and timely medical treatment. In conclusion, taking a proactive approach and practicing regular self-care are essential during the monsoon season to keep the heart healthy.

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