23-Year-Old UP Teacher Dies of Heart Attack While Offering Prayers At School: Top Symptoms That Gripped The Youth In His Final Minutes

Vision Loss To Chest Pain, Symptoms That Gripped The Youth In His Final Minutes

The incident of a youth dying of a heart attack has again highlighted the seriousness of the rise in heart attack deaths even among young and seemingly fit people post-COVID in the country.

'Everything is blank in front of me, I can't see anything, my chest is heavy', were the final few words of a 23-year-old man who died of a heart attack earlier this week. The young man was a primary school teacher at JK School Academy in Uttar Pradesh's Bareilly district. In the early hours of Saturday, when the young man, identified as Govind, was busy taking care of the school students during the morning assembly, he started experiencing some unusual symptoms. And then, all of a sudden, his health deteriorated and he collapsed. The sight created panic among the ones who were present nearby. Govind was immediately rushed to the hospital, looking at his severe health condition the doctors referred him to a medical college but Govind died on his way.

Moments before Govind suffered a heart attack, he complained of heavy and chronic chest pain, and blurry vision/vision loss. The incident of a youth dying of a heart attack has again highlighted the seriousness of the rise in heart attack deaths even among young and seemingly fit people post-COVID in the country.

Heart Attack Deaths In Post-COVID Era

In the last couple of weeks, cases of sudden cardiac arrests, and heart attacks have increased massively in India. While some are connecting this to poor lifestyle habits, experts have cautioned that one of the reasons behind this surge could be long-COVID. Speaking to the media about the causes of the sudden spike in heart attack deaths in India, a leading cardiologist stated that one of the possible reasons could be post-COVID complications or long-COVID. Dr. Samir Kubba, Director-Cardiology, Max Super Speciality Hospital, Vaishali also noted that currently there is no specific data to prove whether the deaths due to heart attacks that are happening in India are a result of COVID or something else. But the phenomenon has definitely increased post-COVID, which makes it important to understand the link between the two. Let us know how one can keep their heart safe.

How to Recognise A Heart Attack

A heart attack can come with a set of symptoms and signs, and also sometimes without any notice. However, it is important that one should have good knowledge about the signs that the body may show up when the heart is not working or functioning the way it should.

Racing heartbeat Chest pain Dizziness Extreme fatigue Chest discomfort Sweating profusely Breathing difficulty Pain or discomfort in the jaw, neck, back, arm, or shoulder Feeling nauseous Fainting

The above-mentioned symptoms of a heart attack are common ones, as well as warning signs that a patient who is at risk of a heart attack may face. Therefore keeping a close tab on these at the moment is very important. What is the next important thing to understand is what is causing this sudden spike. Apart from suffering the worst effects of COVID infection, heart health can also get compromised by some lifestyle habits, these include:

Smoking Excessive alcohol intake Not exercising regularly Not following a good diet Taking too much stress Not managing the body's cholesterol levels

To stay safe, one needs to understand that age and gender don't come into the picture when diseases are welcomed by the habits that one follows in a daily routine. Keeping a check on these habits and also understanding the symptoms and the risk factors are thus important. Stay tuned with TheHealthSite.com to know more about the condition and the ways in which it can be managed.

You may like to read