23 ways to stay germ-free and healthy this summer

Warm weather increases risk of bacteria Salmonella and E. coli causing nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea and fatigue. Expert suggests practicing good hygiene, proper food handling and clean water usgae to help prevent illness during the hot summer season.

Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 10, 2026 2:04 PM IST

Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), E.coli are bacteria that are found in the environment, foods, water, and the intestines of people and animals. Most E. coli are harmless. In fact, they are healthy and make up the intestinal tract of people, helping them digest food, fight germs, produce vitamins, etc.

Did you know that warm weather brings with it an increased risk of exposure to bacteria that multiply in hot and humid conditions? Whether it's food poisoning or contaminated water summer diseases typically present with nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps and fatigue. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as temperatures rise so does the growth of bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli which is why prevention is key to avoiding illness.

Tips to prevent bacteria exposure during summer

Check out these tips to reduce your exposure to summer bacteria and illness:

Practice good hygiene including regular hand washing with soap and water Don't eat undercooked or raw meat especially at barbecues Store leftovers promptly by keeping food out of the danger zone above 15 degrees Celsius Ensure you drink clean water Eat fruit and vegetables that have been washed Store and handle raw and cooked foods separately Steer clear of street food during very hot weather when hygiene standards may be low Drink plenty of water to help eliminate toxins Sanitise cutting boards and utensils when preparing food Use proper cooking temperatures to rid food of harmful bacteria

Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told TheHealthsite.Com that food poisoning is more common during the summer because of improper handling and storage but bacteria can be found in water and on surfaces too.

Don't drink pool water particularly in public pools Shower before and after swimming Maintain a clean living environment including the kitchen and bathrooms Clean surfaces such as phones and doorknobs Wear loose fitting clothing to avoid sweat infections Don't wear damp clothes to prevent fungal and bacterial infections

The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that millions of food and water borne gastrointestinal infections occur worldwide each year many of which can be prevented by good hygiene.

Don't consume unpasteurised milk products during summer Always check the 'best before' date Refrigerate perishable food at less than 5 degree celsius Keep food protected from flies and other insects by using covered rubbish bins Maintain good hygiene including taking daily showers Travel safely particularly with regard to food and water Pay attention to your body such as early signs like nausea or fatigue

Importance of avoiding summer illness

Medical experts stress that the key to avoiding summer illness is about simplicity and routine. Stomach infections and vomiting are often the body's reaction to exposure to bacteria rather than a lack of antibiotics. Cautioning citizens as the summer season sets in Dr. Singh suggests prioritizing hydration by taking small and frequent sips of water or an oral rehydration solution.

He added, "Avoid alcohol, caffeine and heavy meals but choose light foods such as plain rice, daliya or khichdi if you can tolerate them. Rest as much as possible and maintain good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of infection while watching out for danger signs such as persistent vomiting, frequent loose stools, blood in the stool, signs of dehydration, reduced urine output, high fever, or severe abdominal pain."

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Remember it's all about awareness just as in modern medicine prevention is key to summer safety so too is minimising exposure, personal hygiene and boosting your immune system because when it comes to seasonal health little things add up.

This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.

FAQs What are common symptoms of summer-related infections? Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps, fatigue and sometimes fever or dehydration. How can I prevent bacterial infections in summer? Maintain hygiene, cook food properly, drink clean water and store food at safe temperatures. What causes most summer illnesses? Heat promotes bacterial growth like Salmonella and E. coli often leading to food or water contamination.

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