23 ways to stay germ-free and healthy this summer

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Written By: N. Lothungbeni Humtsoe | Published : May 10, 2026 2:04 PM IST
Medically Verified By: Dr. Amit Prakash Singh
Did you know that warm weather brings with it an increased risk of exposure to bacteria that multiply in hot and humid conditions? Whether it's food poisoning or contaminated water summer diseases typically present with nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps and fatigue. The Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) reports that as temperatures rise so does the growth of bacteria such as Salmonella and E. coli which is why prevention is key to avoiding illness.
Check out these tips to reduce your exposure to summer bacteria and illness:
Dr. Amit Prakash Singh, Consultant - Internal Medicine at the CK Birla Hospital, Delhi told TheHealthsite.Com that food poisoning is more common during the summer because of improper handling and storage but bacteria can be found in water and on surfaces too.
The World Health Organization (WHO) estimates that millions of food and water borne gastrointestinal infections occur worldwide each year many of which can be prevented by good hygiene.
Medical experts stress that the key to avoiding summer illness is about simplicity and routine. Stomach infections and vomiting are often the body's reaction to exposure to bacteria rather than a lack of antibiotics. Cautioning citizens as the summer season sets in Dr. Singh suggests prioritizing hydration by taking small and frequent sips of water or an oral rehydration solution.
He added, "Avoid alcohol, caffeine and heavy meals but choose light foods such as plain rice, daliya or khichdi if you can tolerate them. Rest as much as possible and maintain good hand hygiene to prevent the spread of infection while watching out for danger signs such as persistent vomiting, frequent loose stools, blood in the stool, signs of dehydration, reduced urine output, high fever, or severe abdominal pain."
Remember it's all about awareness just as in modern medicine prevention is key to summer safety so too is minimising exposure, personal hygiene and boosting your immune system because when it comes to seasonal health little things add up.
This content is for informational purposes only and is not a substitute for professional medical advice. Always consult healthcare professionals for any questions regarding medical conditions.
Nausea, vomiting, diarrhoea, cramps, fatigue and sometimes fever or dehydration.
Maintain hygiene, cook food properly, drink clean water and store food at safe temperatures.
Heat promotes bacterial growth like Salmonella and E. coli often leading to food or water contamination.
Disclaimer: The content on TheHealthSite.com is only for informational purposes. It is not at all professional medical advice. Always consult your doctor or a healthcare specialist for any questions regarding your health or a medical condition.