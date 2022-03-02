22-Year-Old Medical Student From Punjab Dies of Brain Stroke in Ukraine

22-Year-Old Medical Student From Punjab Dies of Stroke in Ukraine: Risk Factors That Increase Risk for Stroke

In another heartbreaking incident, a 22-year-old medical student from Punjab died of a brain stroke in Ukraine. Russia and Ukraine are currently in a war situation. Read on to know more about this condition and what increases the risk.

A 22-year-old Indian Medical student died after suffering from an Ischemic stroke in Ukraine. The student, identified as Chandan Jindal, hailed from Punjab's Barnala and was studying at Vinnytsia National Pyrogov, Memorial Medical University, Ukraine. According to the reports, the student was admitted to the hospital for quite some time, before he succumbed to a stroke.

"He lost his life due to natural causes. His family is also in Ukraine," MEA spokesperson Arindam Bagchi was quoted as saying by ANI. This was the second death of a student in Ukraine. The first death was due to a shelling that took place in Ukraine's Kharkiv region earlier this week. Addressing a press conference, an MEA spokesperson said "We now estimate that nearly 17,000 Indian nationals have left Ukraine's borders since our advisories were issued in the last week of January."

#Watch | Chandan Jindal, an Indian national in Ukraine's Vinnytsia lost his life due to natural causes. His family members are also in Ukraine: Arindam Bagchi, MEA spokesperson pic.twitter.com/zeH0V9k124 ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Meanwhile, the Indian Embassy in Ukraine issued a second advisory within an hour asking Indian nationals in Ukraine to leave Kharkhiv anyhow by 6pm on Wednesday. "If you are not able to get train, bus or any other means of transport, leave Kharkiv on foot by 6pm (Ukrainian time), Indian Embassy in Ukraine told stranded Indian citizens in an "urgent advisory" on Wednesday.

#WATCH | Tears and hugs at Delhi airport as stranded Indian students reunite with their families.#RussianUkrainianCrisispic.twitter.com/zSZiUaxSZM ANI (@ANI) March 2, 2022

Risk Factors That Increase Risk for Stroke

Even though the government has stated that the death of the 22-year-old medical student in Ukraine was due to natural causes, there are some risk factors of this fatal health condition that can be managed, some of these are as follows:

A stroke can happen to anyone of any age group. Experts say that there are many common medical conditions that can increase a person's chances of having a stroke, some of them include:

High Blood Pressure High Cholesterol Heart Disease Diabetes Sickle Cell Disease Lifestyle Factors Family History

