The condition usually results from a hindrance to the heart's electrical system, which disrupts the heart's pumping action, thus leading to a sudden stop in the blood flow to other parts of the body.

In yet another incident of death due to cardiac arrest in India, a bride who was in her early 20s collapsed during the garland exchange ceremony on the stage and died. According to the initial reports, the woman died after suffering a sudden cardiac arrest.

The incident took place in Bhadwana village of Malihabad on the outskirts of Lucknow on Saturday evening. Speaking to the media, the SHO of the area said that the bride reached the stage and garlanded the groom. However, within seconds later the bride fell to the ground and collapsed. The guests and family members immediately took her to the hospital, where they referred her to the Trauma Center but she died on the way.

In the last couple of weeks, cases of deaths due to poor heart health - leading to heart attacks, and sudden cardiac arrests, have seen a major spike in India. Why are these happening so frequently these days? What are the major risk factors or contributing factors of poor heart health in Indian men and women?

Speaking to TheHealthSite.com Dr. Pravesh Mukherjee, a renowned cardiologist in Kolkata said that the condition is a result of a lack of awareness in Indian society. "There is a major lack of understanding about the condition and its symptoms. A heart attack or a cardiac arrest is not always sudden, and if they do come with a set of warning signs and symptoms, recognizing these is important. And for that, it is important to talk more about them."

As the doctor said that recognizing the symptoms of cardiac arrest and also managing the risk factors are important. Let us understand how the condition may slowly affect your body and what symptoms your body can show up before suffering the condition suddenly.

A cardiac arrest occurs when the heart function stops abruptly. The condition usually results from a hindrance to the heart's electrical system, which disrupts the heart's pumping action, thus leading to a sudden stop in the blood flow to other parts of the body. The lack of blood flow leads to the death of the cells and tissues of the body parts and thus leading to death.

Symptoms of a Cardiac Arrest

Unrecognized heart problems can be life-threatening, as the condition can turn fatal within seconds if proper treatment is not provided on time. But how does one do that? By recognizing the telltale signs of poor heart health. From heart attack to cardiac arrest, heart issues do come with a set of symptoms. But, that's not the case all the time. Sometimes, it can come without any warning signs and can also kill you within minutes. This is why taking proper care of this organ is important. Here are the 10 common symptoms that a patient who is about to suffer a cardiac arrest may face:

Chest discomfort Pain in the chest Numbness in the upper part of the body Unable to breathe properly Sweating profusely Racing heartbeat Vision problem Unexplained weakness Unexplained wheezing Fainting

The one way to stay safe from death due to heart-related health problems, and death is by understanding why a person may suffer from the condition. According to Dr. Mukherjee, certain lifestyle habits play a very important role in providing the right amount of triggers to such chances. "Check what you are eating, exercising regularly is important, and also keeping a tab of other health conditions such as cholesterol levels and hypertension is important."