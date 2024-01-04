2 New Symptoms Of JN.1 Subvariant: Experts Say It May Have A Link With Sleep Issues And Anxiety

COVID-19 JN.1 Linked With Anxiety And Sleep Deprivation: Study Finds 2 New Symptoms In Patients

A new study reports that patients testing positive of COVID-19 are facing two new symptoms, trouble sleeping and anxiety. This development comes amidst rising cases in India as well as other countries.

A study was conducted by the health authorities of the United Kingdom on the new sub-variant of COVID-19. They found that, patients have been facing two new symptoms besides the old ones. Sleep troubles and a feeling of anxiety has been identified as the two new symptoms. The COVID-19 sub-variant JN.1 was recently marked as a variant of interest (VOI) by the World Health Organisation especially because of its transmission rate. As per reports from Wednesday, India has recorded a total of 511 cases of COVID.

As per data from the Union Health Ministry, 199 cases have been reported from Karnataka, followed by 148 from Kerala, 47 from Goa, 36 from Gujarat, 32 from Maharashtra, 26 from Tamil Nadu, 15 from Delhi, four from Rajasthan, two from Telangana and one each from Odisha and Haryana.

What Are The Classic And Old Symptoms Of COVID-19?

Until now, the symptoms were only occurring in the upper respiratory tract and the infection was restricted in that area:

Runny nose

Cough

Headache

Fatigue

Muscle pain

Back pain

Sore throat

Brain fog

High fever

What Are The New Symptoms According To UK Study Findings?

New study found that this sub-variant is causing new symptoms that are not related to our respiratory health:

Anxiety and Sleep related problems

What Is The Link Between JN.1 And Sleep And Anxiety?

As per the study findings of UK based research, more than 10 per cent of the people in the country reported symptoms of anxiety, excess worrying or sleeplessness due to COVID-19 in early November. 10.5 per cent of people reported feeling symptoms of anxiety and 10.8 per cent said that they had trouble sleeping. Experts state that, not everyone will experience all the symptoms of COVID-19, even the common ones that were reported in previous cases. For some people, the severity of symptoms, event the 2 new symptoms could be a lot more than others. It all depends on a person immunity and current health condition.

Where Does JN.1 Variant Descend From?

The variant JN.1 descends from BA.2.86. There is one big difference between JN.1 and BA.2.86 which is the additional mutation of L455S in the spike protein. This is what makes this new sub-variant more transmissible. Until now, the symptoms of this sub-variant were also the same as the old variants.

