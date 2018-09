For Gunwant and Sonali Patil, the residents of Satara District, their baby boy Atharva’s sickness that remained undiagnosed, was worrisome. The parents ran from pillar to post in search of aid after their child fell ill. Later, Atharva was admitted to S.L Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, under the care of Dr Dwarkanath Kulkarni, Consultant, Cardiac Surgeon. Post a series of tests, the 2-month-old who weighed a mere 2.5 kgs was diagnosed with a Congenital Heart Defect (CHD).

The primary diagnosis said that the vessels carrying pure blood from his lungs were going to the wrong chamber of the heart, which is known as Total Anomalous Pulmonary Venous Connection (TAPVC). Dr Kulkarni and the team of specialists – Dr Pravin Lovhane, ICU Intensivist, Dr Sushil Raut, Anaesthetist, and Dr Asmita Mahajan, Consultant Neonatologist and Pediatrician, suggested that the infant be operated upon on an immediate basis. To repair the defect, an open-heart surgery was performed where the pulmonary veins were rejoined to the left atrium, and the Atrial Septal Defect (ASD) was closed. In such conditions, initial symptoms include bluish coloring of the skin, high respiratory rate, thin built and reduced weight gain. If not diagnosed and treated on time, the disease may progress rapidly and lead to death.

Dr Dwarkanath Kulkarni, Consultant, Cardiac Surgeon, S L Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, said, “In cases like this, symptoms usually develop soon after birth; these can be diagnosed during the 9 months of pregnancy through anomaly scans. However, due to inadequacies in diagnostic facilities in rural areas, identification of the disease and treatment options is unmet. Depending on the progress of the disease, emergency intervention is required and failure to conduct the same can lead to death.”

Gunwant Patil, Atharva’s father said, “We are very grateful to the doctors. If it wasn’t for them, our life story would have been different. We were unaware of our child’s disease and are indebted to the doctors and nurses for having saved our only child.”

Adding about the condition of the child, Dr Sachin Deshpande, Consultant Pediatric Cardiac Intensivist, S L Raheja Hospital, Mahim – A Fortis Associate, said, “Baby responded well to surgery and was housed in the PICU for five days. He is now fit to go home, devoid of any complications.”

Facts about TAPVC

The veins from the lungs attach to the heart in abnormal positions and this leads to oxygenated blood entering or leaking into the wrong chamber.

Oxygen-rich (red) blood in the right atrium from the pulmonary veins mixes with the low-oxygen (bluish) blood from the body. This mixture partly passes through the atrial septum (atrial septal defect) into the left atrium.

It then enters the left ventricle, further into the aorta and subsequently out to the body. Blood passing through this stream does not have a normal volume of oxygen which causes the child to turn blue.

Source: Press Release