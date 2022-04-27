2.7Kg Removed From Woman's Breast: 3 Reasons That Can Cause Breast Enlargement

2.7Kg Tissues Removed From Woman's Breast In Delhi: 3 Reasons That Can Cause Breast Enlargement

In a rare incident, a 60-year-old woman from the United Arab Emirates, who was suffering from persistent chronic neck pain and difficulty in walking due to her huge breasts, was successfully operated upon at a Delhi Hospital. According to the doctors, the surgery went on for over five hours. "We successfully took off 1.3 kg tissues from the left breast and 1.4 kg tissues from the right breast (total 2.7 kg)," doctors said.

Talking about the condition which led to an enlargement of the breast size, Rajiv B Ahuja, senior consultant, Department of Plastic and Cosmetic Surgery, Sir Gangaram Hospital said that the woman was suffering from a rare genetic disease known as Gigantomastia.

"Gigantomastia is a rare condition characterised by excessive breast growth. Our challenge was not only the reduction of the breast size but also successfully beautifying them," Sir Ahuja was quoted as saying.

Talking about the causes of this condition, Rajiv B Ahuja said that this sort of disease occurs due to hypersensitivity to hormones and many times the breasts don't come to their natural shape after pregnancy.

3 Reasons That Can Cause Breast Enlargement

There can be many reasons behind a sudden and unusual breast enlargement in women. Sometimes it can be due to hormonal imbalances, while there are also instances where an unusual breast enlargement was a symptom of chronic disease.

Hormonal Imbalances

Hormonal imbalance is very common in women. Due to the various stages in their lives, a woman can go through hormonal changes which can lead to changes in breast size. Some of the reasons behind hormonal changes are -

Menstrual cycle Puberty Pregnancy Use of oral contraceptives or hormone replacement therapy Menopause Gynaecological diseases such as poly-cystic ovarian disease (PCOS)

So, how do hormonal changes affect breast size? The female hormones cause enlargement of the tissues responsible for milk production in the breast and this may contribute to swelling in the breast (fluids usually get accumulation). Hormones can also increase the fat content within the breast over the long term.

Breast Disease

Another concerning reason behind breast enlargement is a disease. There are many breast diseases which can lead to inflammation, loss or gain of fat tissue in the breast, the formation of growths and the accumulation of pus in the breast, which is when the size of the breast changes. Some of the diseases can be -

Fibrocystic breast disease Benign breast tumours Breast cancer Mastitis (breast infection) Breast abscess Breast cyst Galactorrhea

Injury

Breasts are one of the most delicate body parts of the human body. Any kind of trauma to the breast can lead to inflammation. This sudden inflammation increases the permeability of the blood vessels that are present in the breast and thus there is an accumulation of fluid that leaks out into the tissue spaces. Some of the reasons behind this inflammation can be due to:

Blow to the breast Rough handling Tight brassieres Surgery of the breast

(With inputs from IANS)

