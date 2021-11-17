18 New Viruses Potentially High Risk To Humans Found In China's Wet Market

At a time when the world is fighting the biggest battle against the deadly COVID-19 virus, an international team of scientists has found 18 new mammalian viruses, which pose a high risk to humans and domestic animals, from China's infamous wet markets.

In 2019, the first case of SARS-CoV2 virus causing COVID-19 was detected in China's Wuhan city. It was only a few weeks back, that the world was lifting up restrictions which were imposed a year back to contain the virus transmission, that an international team of scientists found 18 new mammalian viruses, which pose a high risk to humans and domestic animals, from China's infamous wet markets.

COVID-19 Origin Was Detected In China's Wet Market

The origins of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, which has so far resulted in 253.6 million cases of infections and 5.11 million deaths, have been linked with a seafood market in Wuhan. China has maintained that the first cases of SARS-CoV-2 likely emerged from animal to human transmission at a wet market in Wuhan.

In the study, researchers from China, the US, Belgium, and Australia claimed to have unearthed game animals that are commonly hunted or consumed as an exotic food in China, and have been potential reservoirs for SARS-CoV and SARS-CoV-2.

Banned Species Were Also Examined

The team also examined many species for the first time, some of which have been banned by the Chinese government for trading or artificial breeding since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic.

They performed an analysis of 1,725 game animals, representing 16 species and five mammalian orders, sampled across China. "From this, we identified 71 mammalian viruses, with 45 described for the first time. Eighteen viruses were considered as potentially high risk to humans and domestic animals," said corresponding author Shuo Su from the College of Veterinary Medicine at Nanjing Agricultural University in China.

The team also found that Civets (Paguma larvata) carried the highest number of potentially high-risk viruses. The cat-like carnivores have been known as potential reservoirs for coronavirus.

They also identified the transmission of bat coronavirus HKU8 from a bat to a civet, as well as cross-species jumps of coronavirus from bats to hedgehogs and from birds to porcupines.

Similarly, avian influenza virus H9N2 was also identified in civets and Asian badgers, with the latter displaying respiratory symptoms, as well as cases of likely human-to-wildlife virus transmission. "These data highlight the importance of game animals as potential drivers of disease emergence," the researchers said.

(With inputs from Agencies)