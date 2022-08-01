16 Unusual Signs And Symptoms Of Lung Cancer No One Talks About

Symptoms of Lung Cancer

Lung cancer can be a 'silent killer'. However, there are some unusual signs that your body might show up when suffering from this condition. Take a quick look at them here.

Cancer is the second leading cause of death worldwide. According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), cancer accounts for an estimated 9.6 million deaths yearly or one in six. Some of the most common cancers are lung, stomach and liver. Apart from these three, breast, cervical and thyroid cancers are also prevalent. Yet, some people still have no idea about cancer and how to prevent it. Today, on lung cancer day, let's understand what causes lung cancer, how it spreads to other body parts, and how one can manage or control it.

Lung Cancer: Understanding The Basic

Cancer is a vast group of diseases which can affect anyone (irrespective of age and gender). Cancer is a disease that can damage any organ or tissue of the body, with the unusual or abnormal cells growing uncontrollably, going beyond their usual boundaries to invade adjoining parts of the body and spreading to other organs.

Lung cancer is a condition with abnormal or unusual cell growth inside the lungs. According to the WHO data, lung cancer accounts for about 13% of all cancers globally. Since the lungs are the primary organs for the breathing mechanism of the human body, many think that acute problems in breathing or pain in the upper body part are the only signs of this condition. However, this is not the case. There are many more symptoms of lung cancer that nobody talks about. Take a look:

Unusual Signs and Symptoms of Lung Cancer

Pain in the arms(both) Shoulder pain Low visibility or eye problems Problem in balancing Pain in the bones Unexplained weight loss Digestive issues Clubbed fingers Wheezing Extreme thirst or frequent urination Extreme dehydration Chronic headache Puffy face Heart problems Anxiety and depression Swelling and tenderness in a man's breasts

Advanced Symptoms of Lung Cancer

Apart from the usual and common symptoms, some advanced symptoms can become visible when the condition enters the complicated stage. Take a quick look at the progressive symptoms of lung cancer:

Persistent cough Extreme difficulty in breathing Unexplained weight loss Continuous infections in the chest Bood coming out of the cough A hoarse voice Difficulty swallowing Blood clots

How To Keep Your Lungs Happy

Keeping the organs happy is essential for your overall health. Lungs, one of the most important ones, also require a lot of care to stay active and happy. Although cancer can be genetic, some cancers are caused or triggered by an individual's daily activities. Some of the ways to keep the lungs happy are:

Say no to smoking Get regular check-ups Start doing breathing exercises in the morning Keep your body hydrated Avoid exposure to pollutants as much as possible Follow a healthy diet (Add these foods to your plate - greens, beetroot, apples, turmeric, pumpkin, blueberries, green tea, etc.)