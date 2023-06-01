15 Year Old Autistic Child Denied Entry To Flight By Sri Lankan Airlines: Is Stigma Far From Being Over?

As per quoted experts, people with autism do not have identifiable physical characteristics like Down Syndrome. As a result, their behaviour is often mistaken as a result of poor parenting or mental illness.

The mother of the child has complained about the airlines and even Bengaluru airport is also seeking action against the crew members.

In an unsettling experience, a 15-year-old boy was denied boarding a flight by a Sri Lankan airlines. Reportedly, the child was denied entry on the flight by the ground staff who thought him to be a "threat" to fellow passengers. The mother of the child has complained about the airlines and even Bengaluru airport is also seeking action against the crew members.

Reportedly, the family and the child suffered humiliation as the staff was assessing the child's behaviour. Two men were reportedly following the family on suspicion of finding something unusual. Autism is a neurodevelopmental condition that affects social interaction, behaviour and communication. Studies have shown that a stigma has existed around the condition for a long and this incident is one among many.

Autism is not a disease but it can significantly impact a person's life. In some cases, symptoms might surface in childhood. Sometimes they might become obvious as one grows older.

Autism and stigma

As per studies, stigma is a problem that not only affects the person affected by high-functioning autism but can extend to the family members who might also experience stigmatizing reactions from others.

Children with autistic spectrum disorder (ASD) can have language difficulties and might sometimes display antisocial behaviours such as aggression, withdrawal, or even seeking self-stimulation sometimes in response to stress or changes in routine.

Symptoms very often shown by an autistic child can be dismissed as those lacking discipline and poor upbringing.

As per reports, people with serious forms of autism might show anti-social behaviours such as screaming, hurting themselves, failing to make eye contact, violating other people's space, and causing fear and discomfort.

Common symptoms of autistic disorders

ASD can affect different people differently. The following are some common symptoms-

Unusual speech Limited eye contact Limited social interaction Hyperfocused on a specific topic Needing a predictable routine.

