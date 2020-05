Read this in Hindi. Also Read - What is bentonite clay and what are its health benefits?

Methi or fenugreek is one of the most used ingredients in Indian recipes. Fenugreek seeds and leaves can be used in several ways – add it in dal, paratha or curry. But methi can do more than enhancing the taste of your meals. This spice is a rich reservoir of medicinal properties and offers many health benefits. Also Read - 5 amazing health benefits of methi seeds

Fenugreek leaves are a storehouse of many minerals and vitamins.They are rich in vitamins such as thiamine, folic acid, riboflavin, niacin, vitamins A, B6, C, and K. Methi also contains minerals such as copper, potassium, calcium, iron, selenium, zinc, manganese, and magnesium. Here we give you 15 reasons to include more methi in your diet: Also Read - 5 health benefits of drinking lime water

#1 Lowers blood cholesterol

Studies have shown that fenugreek can reduce cholesterol level, especially the low density lipoprotein (LDL) which are known prevent the absorption of cholesterol and triglycerides. Here s how to reduce cholesterol levels naturally.

#2 Reduces risk of heart disease

Due to the presence of galactomannan, fenugreek plays a key role in maintain your heart health. It also contains high amount of potassium that counters the action of sodium to help control heart rate and blood pressure. Team a healthy diet with yoga for healthy heart.

#3 Controls blood sugar levels

Diabetic must include methi (either in the form of seeds or leaves) in their diet. Because galactomannan, a natural soluble fibre present in fenugreek slows down the rate of sugar absorption into blood. It also contains amino acid responsible for inducing the production of insulin. Here s how to prepare methi ladoo which is extremely healthy for diabetics.

#4 Aids digestion

As fenugreek is rich in fibre and antioxidants, it helps in flushing out harmful toxins from the body and thus, aids digestion. In some cases, fenugreek tea is used to relieve indigestion and stomach pain. You can even drink fenugreek decoction early in the morning to deal with constipation.

#5 Helps counter acid reflux or heartburn

One teaspoon of fenugreek seeds in your food can be an effective remedy for acid reflux or heartburn. Mucilage of fenugreek seeds coat the lining of the stomach and intestine and soothe irritated gastrointestinal tissues. Before consuming, you can soak the methi seeds in water to make their outer coat mucilaginous.

#6 Helps you lose weight

Include fenugreek in your weight loss diet by chewing soaked methi seeds in the morning on an empty stomach. The natural soluble fibre in the fenugreek can swell and fill the stomach thereby suppressing your appetite and aiding your weight loss goals.

#7 Remedy for fever and sore throat

Fenugreek, when taken with a teaspoon of lemon and honey, can work wonders to reduce fever by nourishing the body. The soothing effect of mucilage in fenugreek also helps to relieve cough and pain from sore throat. Here are 5 foods that relieve sore throat.

#8 Increases breast milk production in lactating women

Fenugreek ranks high among the must haves for nursing mothers. This is due to the presence of diosgenin in the spice which increases milk production in lactating mothers. Here are 10 foods that can increase breast milk supply in mothers.

#9 Induces and eases child-birth

Fenugreek has been known to be helpful in inducing childbirth by stimulating uterine contractions. It also reduces labour pain. But here s a word of caution. Excess intake of fenugreek seeds during pregnancy could put you at risk of miscarriage or premature childbirth.

#10 Helps reduce menstrual discomfort

Fenugreek contains compounds like diosgenin and isoflavones with oestrogen-like properties which help reduce symptoms like discomfort and menstrual cramps associated with PMS. These compounds also ease symptoms of menopause like hot flashes and mood fluctuations. Women are more prone to iron deficiency during adolescence (initiation of menstrual periods), during pregnancy and breastfeeding. Including green leafy veggies like fenugreek (methi) in your diet can supply a good amount of iron. But make sure to add tomatoes or potatoes to the preparations to enhance the iron absorption. Here are more ways to reduce your menstrual discomfort.

#11 Helps increase breast size

The oestrogen-like property of fenugreek can help in breast enlargement by balancing hormones in women.

#12 Helps prevent colon cancer

The fibre content (saponins, mucilage, etc.) of fenugreek binds to toxins in the food and flush them out. This in turn helps to protect the mucous membrane of the colon from cancer. Here is a detailed information on is a detailed information on cancer.

#13 Helps soothe skin inflammation and reduces scars

While Vitamin C acts as a powerful antioxidant, fenugreek also contains anti-inflammatory compounds that aid in the treatment of various skin problems like burns, boils and eczema. The seeds are known to help in getting rid of scars. All you need to do is apply a clean cloth soaked in methi seed paste to fight skin inflammation.

#14 Helps treat skin problems

Fenugreek or methi can be used in face packs to help prevent blackheads, pimples, wrinkles, etc. Washing your face with water boiled with fenugreek seeds or applying a paste of fresh fenugreek leaves for twenty minutes on your face can work wonders for your skin. Read more about beauty benefits of methi.

#15 Can help resolve hair problems

Using fenugreek as a part of your diet or as a paste to directly apply on your hair makes your hair shiny and black. Massaging your head everyday with boiled fenugreek seeds soaked overnight in coconut oil can be an excellent remedy for thinning of hair and hair fall. What more? Fenugreek is also great to keep the dandruff away. Also read about health benefits of methi or fenugreek.

