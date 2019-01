When the lowest part of your rectum and anus has swollen veins, it leads to inflamed haemorrhoids or piles. Individuals who experience irregular bowel movements are more susceptible to suffer from this condition. Living with the discomfort caused by the inflamed haemorrhoids can make it super difficult to carry out daily activities such as going to the restroom, travelling to work, and sitting an entire day in office, etc. with ease. While it is not a life threating condition and generally clears up on its own in a few weeks, one should always seek medical help to understand the severity of their condition. If you experience discomfort or pain in sitting, during bowel movements, itching and rectal bleeding, then possibilities are you are suffering from piles.

To alleviate the pain the most common suggestions thrown at your way will be to amp your fibre content and completely cut-down on junk. That said, there exist a pool of other habits that need to be followed to ease the discomfort for you:

Limit weight lifting at the gym:

Although lifting weights is a crucial component in achieving the ideal fit for you, however, if you are a piles patient, consider avoiding going heavy on those weights. The weights add pressure on your external haemorrhoids located under your skin around the anus which results in bleeding. Regular yet low-intensity exercises that won’t add abdominal strain, such as swimming, yoga, walking, etc. to keep the condition from flaring should be opted for.

Be more physically active:

If you have the tendency to stay put at your desk for long periods of time or if you are simply lazy, then you should definitely alter it because it is straining the veins around your anus causing them to bleed. Consider moving around in between and invest 30 minutes daily in an exercise routine. Also, avoid sitting on uncomfortable areas and if possible place a pillow on that office chair.

Treat constipation or diarrhoea:

Extreme conditions like constipation or diarrhoea will worsen your haemorrhoids symptoms. Avoid foods that irritate your gut. Do not wait for the condition to repair itself, seek medical help if the condition worsens. Eat fibre rich food and green leafy vegetables to improve the condition.

Manage high stress and anxiety levels:

Stress and anxiety can cause your haemorrhoids to flare up. Therefore, break from your stressful lifestyle or consider adding activities that calm you down. This will help in keep pressure or strain of your anal region.

Don’t misuse laxatives:

Laxatives are substances prescribed to help ease and increase the bowel movements when suffering from constipation. Restrict your use for only the period. If constipation persists then you refer to a few home remedies, eat isapgol (it’s rich fibre content helps relieve constipation) or speak to your physician.

Leave your smartphones outside the restroom:

Smartphones can make you lose track of time. Extended time sitting on the commode and result in straining the blood vessels surrounding your anus which is bound to cause discomfort, pain and may be bleeding. If available, use Indian toilets and in addition to that try completing your business in 10-15 minutes.

Don’t use your nails to scratch:

Piles will lead to anal scratching causing pain and discomfort. The scratching will also lead to burning sensation around your anus all day. Therefore, avoid scratching at all costs to save yourself from the uncomfortable situation.

Wipe, don’t dab:

Using the right technique can go a long way if you are suffering from piles. When cleaning, avoid wiping the anal region. Instead, clean the area down there by dabbing it gently by using alcohol and perfume free wipes. Try to get rid of the moisture which can prove to be an irritant. Use lukewarm water to maintain your hygiene and avoid using soap. Therefore, maintain your hygiene, bath regularly keep it clean & dry down there.

Adhere to nature’s call:

Ignoring or prolonging the body’s call to defecate will add pressure on your anus. Therefore, place it on your priority list to use the restroom when your body asks for it.

Reduce your coffee intake:

Caffeine will leave you dehydrated and irritate your gut. Minimize your caffeine intake and hydrate as much as possible.

Take a sitz bath:

Sitz bath can effectively reduce itching and pain. Just soak your affected area in a round container/ a tub containing lukewarm water mixed with potassium permagnate iodine for 10-15 minutes. The solution will relieve congestion, improve anal circulation, and considerably reduce swelling.