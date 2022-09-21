10 Ways You Can Take Care Of Your Vaginal Health During Periods

10 Ways You Can Take Care Of Your Vaginal Health During Periods

Aside from the constant menstrual pain and occasional mood swings, periods can also lead to vaginal infections. Know how you can avoid this problem.

Yeast infection during periods is very common but acutely uncomfortable. It can happen due to bad menstrual hygiene or even because of the menstrual products. Certain women might get yeast infection in their vaginal in addition to other unpleasant and uncomfortable symptoms of periods like mood swings, bloating and cramps. Sometimes women can get this problem during their periods and sometimes after their cycle is over. No matter the time, every woman wishes that they did not get this issue. SO, here are ways that you can actually avoid this problem altogether.

Symptoms Of Vaginal Infection

Yeast infection in the vagina has symptoms like rashes, discharge, inflammation, itchy sensations that are incessant, swelling in the vagina and pain along with more severe symptoms like stinging sensations and burning especially during urination.

Tips To Avoid Vaginal Infection During Periods

Women, your vagina is the most sensitive part of your body, take care of it especially during your periods!

Eat probiotics: Probiotics are helpful to maintain the levels of good bacteria against the bad. Increase your probiotic food intake if you know that you have this problem every month or if you are prone to it more than other people.

Change your underwear daily: Maintaining underwear hygiene is a must. Always wear fresh underwear everyday especially when you are on your periods. Do not wear sweaty clothes for a long time.

Change sanitary napkins from time to time: wearing sanitary pads, menstrual cups and tampons can lead to infection. Change the pad and tampons at least after 5-6 hours and make sure you clean the menstrual cup properly.

Avoid pad rash: Sometimes menstrual cycles result in rashes. Try to avoid it by using ointment and changing pad time to time to reduce the risk of infection.

Stay hydrated: It is the most important thing to keep in mind. Staying hydrated helps flush out toxins, bacteria and maintain pH balance as well.

Don't use scented products: Do not use scented soaps or any soap in their, your vagina is self cleansing. Only work on keeping it fresh and dry.

Avoid using scented soaps on your vagina because they can irritate the skin, and avoid using douche.

Shower daily: When you are on your periods it is important to shower daily. This will automatically keep your nether region clean and fresh and reduce risks of infection.

Keep vagina dry and clean: Never wash your vagina on the inside or douche it especially if you have an infection. But, on a regular basis, you should wash it and keep it dry and clean.

Keep vagina moisturized:Vaginal area is the most delicate and sensitive part of a woman's body. In order to keep yeast infection away, you can also use coconut oil or other non fragranced moisturizer to keep it moisturized as this is important for a healthy vagina.

Avoid sugar spicy foods: When you are on your periods, do not consume too much spicy and sugary foods. Sugar especially promotes the growth of yeast in the body and helps them thrive. You do not have to cut off completely, you can also try limiting the consumption.