Are you about to suffer from a heart attack? Your eyes can be one of the organs which can tell you about an impending heart attack. Yes, you read that right! A person suffering from heart conditions (the risk factors associated with a heart attack) develops several signs and symptoms in the eyes. If you are able to read them, then you can actually prevent your heart from collapsing.

A heart attack occurs when the blood flow to the heart stops due to conditions such as high cholesterol, hypertension, etc. The blockage in the blood flow to the heart creates problems for the organ to function properly, leaving it to collapse. The process of plaque buildup is called atherosclerosis. In some parts of the world, a heart attack is often termed a myocardial infarction. Since the condition takes minutes to collapse the heart and cause death, it is important that you understand the unusual signs and symptoms that are associated with it. In this article, we will talk about the top 10 signs in your eyes that suggest you may suffer a heart attack soon.

10 Signs In The Eyes That Can Predict An Incoming Heart Attack

Here are 10 ways in which your eyes can get affected when the heart is not working properly. Also, we will discuss the conditions that the eyes may suffer when the heart is at risk.

Amaurosis Fugax

This is one of those unusual symptoms of heart attack, which are not being highlighted much. Amaurosis fugax is a temporary loss of full or partial vision in one or both eyes. The condition can stay up to 30 minutes or even longer, depending on your heart condition.

Changes In Eyesight

When your heart is not functioning properly, you may experience a sudden change in your eyesight. This can be a sign of some other health condition as well.

Yellow Deposits (Drusen)

These are the yellow and fatty deposits that usually form under the macula, the central portion of the retina.

Ring Around the Cornea

Ring around the cornea, also known as arcus senilis can be often noticed right before a heart attack. These rings form around the edges of the clear cornea, the rounded tissue over the pupil and the iris.

Changing Colors in the Retina

A sudden, and unexplained change in the colour of the retina is another symptom of an impending heart attack.

Leaking Eye Blood Vessels

Blood vessels present in your eyes are a delicate part of the organ. During an eye test, if you notice damage to your blood vessels, make sure to get your heart checked.

Yellowish Deposit Under The Eyes

If you ever notice a yellowish deposit on the skin right under your eyes, you should get your heart checked. Why? This can be due to an underlying heart condition which can cause a heart attack later.

Changes In Blood Vessels

The blood vessels in the retina can also become a little more stiff and hardened.

In a study, experts stated that the best way to figure out the signs of an impending heart attack in the eyes is by checking the size of the retina. "The ratio between the size of retinal arteries to veins is supposed to be approximately two to three. If you see the artery is a lot smaller than the vein, or the vein is a lot bigger and dilated, that can be evidence of high blood pressure or cardiovascular risk factors."

How To Protect Your Heart?

There are many ways in which the heart can be protected by encouraging simple, yet effective lifestyle changes, such as:

Avoid smoking Limit your alcohol consumption Eat healthy Workout regularly Avoid oily foods Add Omega-3-rich foods and fruits to your diet Sleep on time Practice yoga asanas that can keep the heart safe

Important Note: We suggest you immediately visit a doctor or a physician as and when any of the symptoms that are listed above appears in your eyes. Apart from the signs that the eye may show up, you must take other common symptoms into account as well.

