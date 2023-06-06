10 Unusual Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Rheumatoid Arthritis Unusual Symptoms: 7 Less Common Signs That Shouldn't Be Ignored

Check out the 10 less common symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis (RA).

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is a chronic inflammatory disease that usually affects the joints but can show in other sections of the body as well. While joint pain, stiffness, and swelling are well-known symptoms of RA, there are a number of less typical indications that patients may suffer. In this article, we take a close look at some of the unusual signs and symptoms of rheumatoid arthritis and a brief introduction to all the preventive measures that one should know. To help us understand the condition better, we have Dr Shaloo Bhasin Gagneja, Director-Rheumatology, Primus Super Speciality Hospital with us.

What Is Rheumatoid Arthritis?

Rheumatoid arthritis (RA) is an autoimmune form of arthritis which means that your own body fights itself, attacking your joints, making it prone to certain damages. The result of this continuous fight is often painful, swollen, and even disfigured joints.

Rheumatoid arthritis is one of those diseases and conditions which are very difficult to diagnose in its early stages because the early signs and symptoms mimic those of many other diseases. However, Dr Shaloo Bhasin Gagneja has shared some unusual symptoms that the body may notice while dealing with RA. Check them below:

TRENDING NOW

Unusual Symptoms of Rheumatoid Arthritis

Are you at risk of suffering from rheumatoid arthritis? Check out these less common symptoms of this condition to keep your body safe from suffering complications.

Hearing problems Skin rashes and bruising Difficulty breathing Numbness and tingling Oral health issues Unexplained weight gain Eye irritation/itchiness Sleeping issues Mood and emotional disturbances Digestive health issues

Let's explain each one of them:

Rheumatoid Nodules

The formation of rheumatoid nodules is a less prevalent sign of RA. These are hard lumps that grow under the skin around joints or in other places like the elbows or lungs. While rheumatoid nodules are normally harmless, they might be irritating if they push on nearby structures.

You may like to read

Symptoms in Eyes

The involvement of the eyes is another unusual sign. Dryness, inflammation, scleritis (inflammation of the white portion of the eye), and episcleritis (inflammation of the tissue between the white part and the clear layer of the eye) are all possible RA-related ocular problems. These disorders can cause eye redness, discomfort, impaired vision, or light sensitivity.

Respiratory Issues

In certain situations, RA can impact the respiratory system, causing lung inflammation and scarring. Symptoms include shortness of breath, a persistent cough, and chest discomfort. Furthermore, RA has been linked to neurological problems. Because of nerve involvement, some people may have numbness, tingling, or weakness in their limbs. In rare situations, RA can cause compression of the spinal cord, resulting in symptoms such as trouble walking or managing bladder and bowel function.

These symptoms can occur in people with rheumatoid arthritis, however, they are less prevalent. Those with RA should be aware of these possible manifestations and report any new or troubling symptoms to their healthcare professionals for proper examination and management.

How To Treat Rheumatoid Arthritis?

There is no permanent cure for rheumatoid arthritis. According to the doctor, one must follow the various lifestyle changes that can help manage the condition, and follow the medications.

In order to keep the pain under control, your doctor may refer you to a physical or occupational therapist who can teach you exercises that can help keep your joints flexible.

IMPORTANT NOTE: If you're experiencing one or more of these symptoms, talk with a doctor about your concerns. We suggest you not make any lifestyle changes until you consult a doctor or a physician.

RECOMMENDED STORIES