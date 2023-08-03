10 Tips To Keep Your Joints Healthy as You Age

10 Tips To Keep Your Joints Healthy as You Age

Healthy joints are essential to lead a productive and active life. Below are some of the tips you can follow to keep your joints healthy.

Think about how frequently you use your knees, shoulders, and hips when working or performing other daily tasks. You use them frequently if you're like most people. But do you know the efficiency of our bones and joints to stay mobile decreases with time as we age?

Yes, you read that right! Unfortunately, with time, our joints can sustain damage. And as a result, they can start to deteriorate, which might cause discomfort and immobility. The good news is that you can take steps to maintain your joints functioning properly. Dr Sahil Gaba, Consultant and Assistant Professor, Orthopaedics Department, Amrita Hospital, Faridabad, discusses some of the things you can do to support the health of your joints in this article.

Tips To Keep Your Bone And Joints Healthy

As you age, having healthy joints helps keep you active. There are certain things you can do to protect your joints throughout your life, even if you might not be able to totally prevent injury or health disorders like arthritis.

TRENDING NOW

Stay mobile

Avoid sitting or standing for prolonged periods of time. Keep changing positions. If you have a desk job, make sure you get up and move about every 30-60 minutes.

Maintain a healthy weight

Excess weight overloads your joints, mainly in your back, hips and knees. Talk to your doctor and dietician if you are overweight.

Low-impact exercises

Exercises which cause high loads on joints are deleterious. Safer exercises include walking, swimming and bicycling. Muscle strengthening exercises are also good for joints. If you have stiff joints, seek help from a doctor or physiotherapist to regain the full arc of joint motion. Activities which involve stomping of feet, like running or jogging, may be harmful.

You may like to read

Eating habits

Maintain a healthy and balanced diet rich in calcium, vitamin D, vitamin C and proteins. Avoid excessive caffeine intake (tea, coffee, energy drinks, soft drinks). Fish or fish oil capsules are rich in omega-3 fatty acids which improve joint health.

Quit Smoking

Do not smoke or drink alcohol to prevent osteoporosis (weak bones).

Comfortable footwear

Avoid high heels and wear comfortable shoes with sufficient cushioning of the sole and a wide toe box to give sufficient space to the toes.

Modify your lifestyle

If you have arthritis in your hips and knees, avoid squatting, sitting cross-legged and climbing stairs. If you suffer from arthritis of the spine, avoid bending and lifting heavy weights, and maintain a good posture while sitting. Certain changes at home and workplace can also help (like a proper chair with good lumbar support, elevated commode, etc).

Train properly

If you go to the gym or play a sport, it is paramount to warm up, follow proper technique, follow the instructions of your coach or trainer, and avoid excessive training. Sports injuries are very common and can be prevented by these measures.

Make sure you're drinking enough water

The main component of joint cartilage is water. Getting enough water helps your body produce synovial fluid for your joints. Your bones are shielded from deterioration by this gel-like substance. But how much water should you consume daily to stay properly hydrated? Generally, you should follow your thirst.

Warm up before and cool down after exercise

When you work out, you might be tempted to skip the warmup or cooldown. However, omitting these important workout measures could increase your chance of joint damage. For instance, one study discovered that warming up and cooling down for just 15 minutes can lower the chance of injury.

RECOMMENDED STORIES