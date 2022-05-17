Kidneys are a pair of organs which is located in your lower back region. Each side of your spine has one kidney. Though they are very small, their function is very important for your body. Kidneys help in filtering and flushing out toxins from the body. The filtered toxins go into the bladder, where it gets collected and then eliminated through the anus as urine. The term 'damaged kidneys' is referred to that particular condition in which the kidneys fail to perform the filtering job or flush out the toxins from the body. Before we tell you what is the warning signs that can tell you about the worsening condition of your kidneys, let's look at what can actually lead to this condition.
What Causes Kidney Damages?
There can be many reasons for kidney damage. Some of the most common causes of kidney damage are listed below:
Kidney damage or when the kidneys stop functioning can actually turn into a fatal condition if not treated on time. When kidneys stop filtering toxins, the body becomes overloaded with toxins. This can lead to kidney failure - life threatening. Now, let's check what happens when your kidneys get damaged.