10 Symptoms Your Kidneys Are Completely Damaged

10 Symptoms Your Kidneys Are Completely Damaged

Kidney damage or when the kidneys stop functioning can actually turn into a fatal condition if not treated on time. Never ignore these symptoms.

Kidneys are a pair of organs which is located in your lower back region. Each side of your spine has one kidney. Though they are very small, their function is very important for your body. Kidneys help in filtering and flushing out toxins from the body. The filtered toxins go into the bladder, where it gets collected and then eliminated through the anus as urine. The term 'damaged kidneys' is referred to that particular condition in which the kidneys fail to perform the filtering job or flush out the toxins from the body. Before we tell you what is the warning signs that can tell you about the worsening condition of your kidneys, let's look at what can actually lead to this condition.

What Causes Kidney Damages?

There can be many reasons for kidney damage. Some of the most common causes of kidney damage are listed below:

An effect of certain chronic or acute diseases. Severe dehydration Insufficient blood flow to the kidneys Direct exposure to toxic elements

What Happens When You Have Damaged Kidneys?

Kidney damage or when the kidneys stop functioning can actually turn into a fatal condition if not treated on time. When kidneys stop filtering toxins, the body becomes overloaded with toxins. This can lead to kidney failure - life threatening. Now, let's check what happens when your kidneys get damaged.

TRENDING NOW

Symptoms of Kidney Damage

Your body shows up symptoms when anything goes wrong inside. Similar is the case for kidney damage. Here are some of the common symptoms of kidney damage you should know:

A sudden reduction in urine Unexplained swelling in the legs, ankles, and feet from the retention of the the fluids. Difficulty in breathing Extreme fatigue or tiredness Pain or pressure in the chest Nausea Confusion Seizures Change in the colour of the urine Foamy and smelly urine

RECOMMENDED STORIES