10 Symptoms of Dementia In Dogs That You Should Never Ignore

10 Symptoms of Dementia In Dogs That You Should Never Ignore

Is your dog suffering from dementia? Not only sleep deprivation, but you must also keep a check on these 9 other telltale signs.

Dementia is a progressive neurological disorder that affects dogs, just as it does humans. One of the most common symptoms of dementia is sleep disturbance, which can significantly impact the quality of life of both the dog and its owner. In this article, we will explore the link between dementia and sleep disturbance in dogs, and what can be done to improve their sleep. And to help us understand the connection between the two, we have Dr Lalit Kenjale, Vet at Wiggles MyVet. Scroll down to know what the doctor says about dementia and its link with sleep deprivation.

What is Dementia in Dogs?

Dementia, also known as canine cognitive dysfunction (CCD), is a condition that affects the brain of older dogs. CCD is caused by the gradual degeneration of the brain, leading to a decline in cognitive function, memory, and perception. Symptoms of dementia in dogs may include:

Disorientation Changes in behaviour Loss of house training Decreased activity levels, and Sleep disturbances

What Are Sleep Disturbances In Dogs?

Sleep disturbances in dogs can manifest in a variety of ways, such as difficulty falling asleep, waking up frequently during the night, restlessness during sleep, and waking up too early in the morning. Just like humans, dogs require a sufficient amount of uninterrupted sleep to maintain their health and well-being. Sleep disturbances can lead to fatigue, decreased cognitive function, irritability, and an overall reduction in the quality of life.

TRENDING NOW

The Link Between Dementia and Sleep Disturbances in Dogs

According to Dr Kenjale, the exact cause of sleep disturbances in dogs with dementia is not fully understood. However, it is believed to be related to the degeneration of the brain, which affects the dog's ability to regulate its sleep-wake cycle. Additionally, dogs with dementia may experience anxiety and confusion, which can further disrupt their sleep patterns.

Research has shown that dogs with dementia have an increased incidence of sleep disturbances compared to healthy dogs. In one study, researchers found that dogs with CCD spent more time awake at night, had more fragmented sleep, and slept for shorter periods than healthy dogs. Another study found that dogs with dementia had lower levels of melatonin, a hormone that regulates sleep, than healthy dogs.

What Can Be Done To Improve Sleep in Dogs With Dementia?

There are several things that owners can do to help improve their dog's sleep if they have dementia. Here are a few tips:

You may like to read

Stick to a routine: Dogs thrive on performance, and having a consistent sleep schedule can help regulate their sleep-wake cycle. Try to establish a regular bedtime and wake-up time for your dog, and stick to it as closely as possible.

Provide a comfortable sleeping environment: Make sure your dog's sleeping area is comfortable, quiet, and free from distractions. Consider using a soft bed, and make sure the room is at a comfortable temperature.

Reduce anxiety and stress

Dogs with dementia may experience anxiety and stress, which can exacerbate sleep disturbances. Try to reduce stressors in your dog's environment and provide them with a calming environment. For example, you could use calming music, pheromone diffusers, or provide your dog with a safe space where they can retreat.

Provide regular exercise

Regular exercise can help improve your dog's sleep quality by reducing stress and anxiety and promoting relaxation. However, be sure to avoid strenuous exercise close to bedtime, as this can have the opposite effect.

Consult with a veterinarian

If your dog is experiencing sleep disturbances, it's essential to consult with a veterinarian. They can help determine the underlying cause of the sleep disturbance and provide appropriate treatment. For example, they may prescribe medication to help regulate your dog's sleep-wake cycle.

In conclusion, sleep disturbances are a common symptom of dementia in dogs, and they can significantly impact the quality of life of both the dog and its owner. While the exact cause of sleep disturbances in dogs with dementia is not fully understood, there are several things that owners can do to help improve their dog's sleep, including sticking to a routine

RECOMMENDED STORIES