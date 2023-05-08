10 Side Effects of Diabetes: Here Is What Happens Inside Your Body When Blood Sugar Levels Rise

What Happens Inside Your Body When Blood Sugar Levels Rise

Did you know: Diabetes can have some severe consequences when left untreated? Scroll down to know what happens inside your body when blood sugar levels rise.

Diabetes is a disease that occurs when your blood glucose, also called blood sugar, is too high. It is one of those health conditions, which is irreversible as there is no cure for diabetes. This chronic medical condition affects the body's ability to regulate blood sugar levels. When left uncontrolled, or unmanaged, diabetes can cause several harmful side effects on various parts of the body.

How to know if you have diabetes? Look out for these signs and symptoms:

Increased thirst Unexplained weight loss Frequent urge to urinate Blurry vision Increased appetite Have very dry skin Numbness or tingling feeling on the feet

The above-mentioned are just the symptoms associated with diabetes, the condition can wreak havoc inside our body if left untreated. Check out the list of things it can do to your body.

10 Worrying Effects of Diabetes

Take a look at these 10 things that high blood sugar levels or diabetes can do inside your body when left unmanaged, or uncontrolled:

Cardiovascular Complications

When suffering from diabetes, it can increase your chances of developing severe cardiovascular diseases such as heart attacks, strokes, and peripheral artery disease. High blood sugar levels can damage blood vessels and contribute to the formation of plaque, this leads to the narrowing of the arteries and thus the usual blood flow gets disturbed.

Nerve Damage

Neurological damage or neuropathy is another worrying effect of diabetes. Studies have shown how prolonged exposure to high blood sugar levels can damage the nerves inside the body of the patient. This nerve damage can lead to the onset of symptoms such as numbness, tingling, and pain, typically in the hands and feet. This condition is known as diabetic neuropathy.

Kidney Damage

Nephropathy is another side effect of diabetes. Unmanaged high blood sugar can give rise to kidney diseases. As per studies, when left untreated, high blood sugar levels can damage the blood vessels inside the kidneys, impairing their ability to filter waste and excess fluid from the body. This can lead to the onset of chronic kidney disease.

Eye Complications

Eye complications, or retinopathy are another side effect of diabetes. Unregulated high blood sugar levels can affect the blood vessels inside the retina, causing severe issues for the eyes known as diabetic retinopathy. This condition can lead to severe vision problems and, if not managed, it can also result in serious vision loss or even blindness.

Foot Problems

Diabetic foot is a condition which is caused by poor circulation and nerve damage in the feet. This can make the patient vulnerable to foot ulcers, and infections, and also can slow the wound healing capacity. In some severe cases, diabetic foot treatment can also lead to foot or leg amputation.

Skin Conditions

High blood sugar can give the required environment for the bacteria and fungi to grow, thus leading to skin problems. Some of the skin issues that a diabetic can experience include dry skin, fungal and bacterial infections, itching, and slow wound healing.

Increased Risk of Infections

Diabetes can weaken a person's immunity and make their body prone to infections such as urinary tract infections, skin infections, and recurring yeast infections.

Poor Oral Health

High blood sugar can contribute to serious bacterial growth inside the mouth of the patient. It reduces the ability of the body to fight oral infections.

Mental Health Issues

Yes, you read that right. Poorly managed diabetes can also increase your risk of developing mental health disorders, such as depression and anxiety.

How To Manage Diabetes At Home?

Managing a chronic health condition like high blood sugar, or diabetes can be challenging both mentally and physically. It requires proper guidance from the experts to keep the blood glucose levels under control. However, since there is no cure for diabetes, and only lifestyle changes can help a patient deal with the side effects that comes with it, here are some diabetes management tips you need to follow:

Exercise regularly Eat healthy and light Get rid of extra body weight (fat) Keep track of your blood sugar levels Drink enough water throughout the day Include foods in your diet which are lower in calories, saturated fat, trans fat, sugar, and salt.

Disclaimer: The above-given tips to manage diabetes or high blood sugar levels are only suggestions. They shouldn't be taken as a medical remedy. We suggest anyone who is experiencing the symptoms of diabetes, must visit the doctor and get their check-up done.

