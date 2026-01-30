Flu Season 2026: 10 Reasons This Virus Isn’t One To Ignore

As seasonal influenza cases continue to spike across the globe, experts are warning that multiple respiratory viruses and bacterial Infections, beyond H3N2, may be circulating simultaneously.

Flu season kicked off to a rough start in 2026, with the number of cases rising rapidly, which is not seen in other years. With unexpected rain and snowfall in many parts of India, a significant drop in temperature has been noticed, triggering colds and flu in several ways. With many patients reporting symptoms, such as cough and cold, high fever, chest congestion, body ache, headaches and vomiting, people in India are grappling with a noticeable rise in flu-like illnesses and respiratory infection over the past few weeks. Healthcare professionals have noted that this trend is consistent with seasonal infections, but the intensity of symptoms such as high fever and lingering cough is making people anxious.

What is influenza or flu?

Seasonal influenza or flu is an acute respiratory infection that is caused by the influenza viruses, called type A, type B, type C and type D. Scientists have noted that influenza A and B viruses circulate and cause seasonal epidemics of flu annually.

According to the World Health Organisation (WHO), about a billion seasonal influenza cases are reported annually, including 3 to 5 million cases of severe illnesses. What is more concerning about seasonal influenza is that it has caused 290000 to 650000 respiratory deaths annually.

Symptoms of seasonal influenza

The symptoms of seasonal influenza typically begin 1-4 days after a person gets exposed to the flu-causing viruses. Generally, a person with seasonal influenza may show the following symptoms:

Sudden onset of fever Dry cough Persistent headache Joint pain Sore throat Runny nose Muscle pain

Seasonal influenza symptoms go away within a week without requiring medical attention. However, people with underlying health issues are at higher risk of severe illness or death. The global health organisation notes that hospitalisation and death linked to seasonal influenza mainly occur among people aged 65 years or older. Other groups of people who are at higher risk of contracting seasonal influenza include pregnant women, children under five years old, people living with chronic illnesses or receiving chemotherapy and individuals living with supressed immune system due to HIV or other conditions.

"The effects of seasonal influenza epidemics in developing countries are not fully known, but research estimates that 99% of deaths in children under 5 years of age with influenza-related lower respiratory tract infections are in developing countries," WHO explains.

Flu season 2026

As seasonal influenza cases continue to spike across the globe, experts are warning that multiple respiratory viruses and bacterial Infections, beyond H3N2, may be circulating simultaneously. Emphasising the importance of being cautious about the disease, Dr. Dmitry Yaranov, a cardiologist and heart transplant specialist with an expertise in advanced heart failure and mechanical circulatory support, took to Instagram to share ten reasons why this virus isn't one to ignore. He began the post stating, "We're deep into flu season, and after seeing hundreds of patients over the last few weeks, the pattern is familiar. Many didn't think the flu would hit them this hard-until it did, and their heart paid the price."

Here are ten things to keep in mind about the common flu, according to Dr. Yaranov:

Influenza is not "just a virus you push through." It sends people to the hospital. Every year. Feeling okay today doesn't protect you tomorrow. Flu deterioration can be fast and unforgiving. Your immune system isn't a force field. Confidence is not immunity. This virus doesn't stop at the lungs. It can inflame the heart, destabilize heart failure, trigger arrhythmias, and precipitate heart attacks and strokes. If you have heart disease, cardiomyopathy, LVAD, or a transplant - you don't get to be casual about the flu. The vaccine isn't perfect. But it lowers your chance of severe illness, hospitalization, and death. That's the point. No, the flu shot cannot give you the flu. That myth has expired. "Powering through" sickness is not grit it's risk. If you get sick and have heart failure, call your doctor early. This is often when medications need adjustment. Do not self-dose. Do not wait. The biggest mistake every flu season? Underestimating the virus until it's too late.

Seasonal influenza treatment

Healthcare professionals recommend that people at higher risk of severe seasonal influenza should be treated with an antiviral as soon as possible. Whereas if you have mild symptoms, follow these ten natural remedies to help you cope with flu symptoms:

Drinking plenty of water is crucial when you have the flu to keep your nose, mouth and throat moist. Keeping yourself hydrated can also flush out toxins from your system. You can increase your fluid intake by incorporating coconut water, herbal tea, fresh juice, broth, soup, and other items that meet your taste preferences, beyond water. Ensure to get plenty of rest when you have the seasonal flu. Healthcare professionals note that sleeping or resting can boost your immune system while helping your body fight off the virus that causes the flu. Treat yourself to a warm broth prepared with chicken or beef bone. This is one of the best ways to break and loosen nose and sinus congestion. Studies have also found that increasing your zinc intake may help you fight the flu virus. There are several food items rich in zinc, such as lentils, chickpeas, nuts, dairy, red meat, etc. Try to incorporate these food items at this crucial time to help you cope with seasonal flu symptoms. Rinse your throat with warm salt water. Practising this method religiously can help you clear mucus. Many herbal tea contains anti-viral and antibacterial properties that can help your body to fight off the flu virus. The warm tea can also help soothe your sore throat and sinuses. Previous studies have shown that tea tree oil can also help slow down how the virus multiplies. Scientists highlight that this method works best when used within 2 hours of infection. During the winter season, indoor space air can get dry due to the heating system. Thus, using a humidifier can help prevent the spread of the flu virus. To soothe inflammations caused by the seasonal flu, you can also inhale steam from a warm pot of water. The warm, moist air is well known to relieve the nose, sinuses, throat and lungs. At the peak of flu symptoms, try to eat a bland diet consisting of cereals, potatoes, soup broth, electrolyte-rich drinks, etc. These foods are easier to digest and can ease some stomach symptoms.

Most FQAs about flu season 2026

Dr. Sumit Jain, Associate Director, Internal Medicine at Paras Health Panchkula, addresses some of the most frequently asked questions about flu season 2026 while speaking to Healthsite.

How severe is the 2026 flu season compared to last year?

Dr. Jain: The flu season this year potentially seems more intense than last year, as doctors have reported stronger symptoms such as protracted high fever, consecutive cough, and relapses compared to last year. Additionally, doctors claim the flu is spreading rapidly, with a longer recovery time in numerous patients. Individuals with weaker immunity levels and minor infections due to the COVID-19 virus are also some factors that can aggravate the situation. Hospitals have reported a huge spike in cases from sensitive populations. It is important to prioritise early diagnosis, rest, and vaccination to fight this flu.

Who is at higher risk of "Super Flu"?

Dr. Jain: Individuals with reduced immunity levels are at a primary risk of contracting the 'Super Flu'. They are elderly people, young kids, pregnant women, and those diagnosed with chronic issues such as A or B type diabetes, bronchial asthma, heart-related problems, or kidney diseases. In addition to that, cancer patients undergoing treatment or taking immunosuppressant drugs are also potentially at risk. Unhealthy nutrition, high cortisol levels, inadequate sleep, and delayed diagnosis treatment can aggravate the chances of developing the risk of contracting this flu.

Which foods are best known for fighting flu symptoms?

Dr. Jain: It is advisable to consume easily digestible food such as rice and lentils porridge, yogurt, and steamed vegetables that can help the body recover faster during the flu complications. Doctors recommend adding clear soups and broths to help maintain hydration and reduce congestion and irritability. Doctors suggest that adding citrus fruits like orange, clementines, and amla will strengthen immunity, while ginger, garlic, and turmeric will help in fighting inflammation. Adequate fluid intake water, coconut water, and herbal teas is equally important to prevent the body from dehydration and support quick recovery.

What foods should be avoided while recovering from the flu?

Dr. Jain: While recovering from the flu, foods that are likely difficult to digest should be avoided. Food items that are fried, oily, and spicy can cause discomfort in the stomach, thereby increasing inflammation. Excessive sugary beverages or foods containing high-levels of sugar have the potential to weaken the immunity system, thereby prolonging the recovery from the flu. It is equally advisable to avoid alcohol and caffeine, as they can amplify dehydration in the body. Cold foods, packaged adulterated snacks are also a big no. For some individuals, dairy products can increase congestion. Consuming in moderation is the best way to combat flu.

Who should get the flu shots?

Dr. Jain: Doctors suggested that flu shots should be for everyone above six months of age, particularly those at higher risk of contracting flu complications. This is mainly for the older population, young kids, pregnant ladies, medical professionals, and individuals with long-term medical conditions. It is mandatory to get a vaccine shot before flu season peaks, usually ahead of the winter season. However, even late vaccination can offer protection. It is important to go for annual vaccination as the flu complications vary every year.