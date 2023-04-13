10 Most Ignorant Triggers of Chronic Kidney Disease Found In Indian Population: Exclusive Interview

Chronic Kidney Disease is a slow trade and does not usually exhibit initial symptoms. Therefore, the doctor wants you to know what can trigger the onset of this silent health condition.

Despite an alarming need for health-conscious living post-COVID-19 pandemic, people have started ignoring the signs of organ malfunction. To drive their focus towards holistic living, kidney experts worldwide have identified several gaps and challenges in the global cognizance of life-threatening chronic diseases, their prevention, and their cure. Especially the countries that do not prioritize kidney health and display exceptionally poor health quotient. In an exclusive interview with TheHealthSite.com, Dr M. M. Bahadur, Consultant Nephrologist, NephroPlus, explained the top 10 triggers of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) that are commonly found in the Indian population. He highlighted that although these are common risk factors, most patients tend to ignore them, leading to a more serious outcome of the condition. Dr Bahadur has also identified the health alarms in the context of kidney health in India. Read the exclusive views of Dr M. M. Bahadur below:

Chronic Kidney Disease In India And Its Risk Factors

During the ever-rising scare of non-communicable diseases, kidney health is long ignored in the face of the constantly increasing risk of non-communicable diseases. The continuous overlook at it makes 1.7 million people across the globe die every year due to undiagnosed and untreated kidney diseases. India, alone has about 7.8 million diagnosed kidney patients and the prevalence rises at the rate of 17% according to the International Society of Nephrology.

Most chronic illnesses such as diabetes, Hypertension, and High Blood Pressure exist in the co-morbid situation with kidney diseases, thereby affecting the overall functioning of the vital organs. Kidney health is considered only after the fate of kidney dysfunction begins.

Most Ignorant Triggers of Chronic Kidney Diseases (CKD) Observed In Indian Population

Chronic Kidney Disease is a slow trade and does not usually exhibit initial symptoms. Although, it gets progressively debilitating in the later stages. In some cases, kidney function can also suddenly decline which is strongly interconnected with CKD or it may be due to the impact of acute kidney injury. Several factors or habits from your day-to-day life affect the kidneys.

Overuse of painkillers High salt intake Not drinking enough water Not getting enough sleep Overconsumption of meats High sugar intake Alcohol abuse Excessive smoking Consuming packaged food Sedentary lifestyle

Apart from those above 10 triggers, sometimes overboard physical training can also fall under some of the common habits that can harm your kidneys.

What Are The Leading Causes of Kidney Diseases?

Multiple other chronic illnesses are associated with CKD which are leading causes of kidney disease and kidney failure. If an individual is suffering from Type 1 or 2 Diabetes, High Blood Pressure, or obesity, it gradually increases his/her chances of developing CKD. Individuals diagnosed with abnormal kidney structure, a rare genetic condition, or who belong to the geriatric community, are also more prone to developing CKD.

Acute kidney diseases such as Glomerulonephritis, a type of kidney disease that occurs when the tiny filters in the kidney become inflamed and damaged, Polycystic kidney disease, a type of kidney disease in which cysts develop in the kidneys and damages over time, Urinary Track Infections (UTI), and repeated formation of kidney stones can damage kidneys and increases the risk of kidney diseases, can further lead to Chronic Kidney illness.

How To Detect The Early Signs And Symptoms of CKD Affliction?

While it is crucial to understand the onset of CKD in patients, the asymptomatic condition may show some early signs that are not to be neglected by the patients. These signs and symptoms grow gradually as and when the condition progresses. Loss of kidney function can cause accumulation of fluid or body waste or electrolyte problems. Depending on the severity of the condition, the loss of kidney function can exhibit signs such as extreme fatigue, loss of appetite, sudden vomiting, nausea, sleeping disorders, muscle cramps, bone weakening, swelling of ankles and feet, itch and dry skin, shortness of breath, etc.

In most cases, these signs may not be specifically associated with CKD until kidney damage is diagnosed. These signs may indicate the development of other chronic illnesses as well.

What Is The Biggest Challenge In Treatment Deliveries For Kidney Patients?

Treatments for kidney disease management could impact the patient's life socially and financially. May it be for a kidney transplant or a dialysis patient, the standard of care required needs to be managed holistically involving all angles of disease control. Patients in remote areas in rural settlements tend to face commuting challenges to visit the dialysis center thrice a week for dialysis. Apart from the financial burden of dialysis treatment on the patient community, the lack of conservative care, preventive awareness of kidney diseases, and predominant culture of screening/tests, sum to the biggest challenge in treatment deliveries for kidney patients.

How Does a Low-Income Patient Seek Affordable Treatments?

Many countries now are moving towards making financial and personnel investments in CKD care in India to ensure optimal care for the dialysis patient community. Moreover, low-income patients can seek affordable dialysis treatment at government institutions and organizations or in state-run hospitals.

What Are Your Suggestions To Build And Amplify Awareness-Raising Efforts For Good Kidney Health?

The authorities should recognize CKD as a significant threat to preserving the health quotient of India. Since it is still considered to be a deprived group of diseases, more comprehensive and illustrious activities should be planned to bring the growing risk of CKD to the attention of policymakers. Nationwide campaigns and frequent kidney health check-up drives should be responsibly planned by the health authorities to further promote prioritizing kidney health.

Can You Give Some Individual-Level Pieces of Advice To Preserve Kidney Health?

Foremost, it is important to indulge in frequent screening sessions and medical consultations to learn more about the preventive care regime for healthy kidneys. Eat healthy meals as per your dietary requirement and cut back on excessive salt and sugar. A 30-minute fitness activity should undoubtedly be involved in your daily schedule. The addition of improved sleep habits and limited alcohol and tobacco consumption further will help maintain your kidney health. It is also important to reduce stress-inflicting episodes to improve mental sharpness which in exchange helps to maintain healthy kidney functions.