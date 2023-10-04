10 Low Sperm Count Symptoms: Things That Happens Inside A Male Body When Sperm Count Is Depleting Rapidly

Dear men, do you often suffer from pain or swelling in the testicles? What if we tell you that this could be a sign of something as serious as depleting sperm count? Yes, you read that right! A sudden drop in sperm count can lead to tons of signs and symptoms that the body can show up. In this article, we will discuss them all and understand how a person can reduce his chances of developing this health condition.

What Is Sperm Count: How Much Is Normal?

To begin with, sperm count is the number of sperm present in a milliliter of semen. A normal sperm count is considered to be 15 million sperm per milliliter or higher. A low sperm count, also known as oligospermia, is when the sperm count is below 15 million sperm per milliliter.

The primary contributor to low sperm count is the lifestyle habits that one follows. It can have a serious impact on the male body, which can eventually cause a depletion in sperm count. Here are 6 such lifestyle habits that can contribute to low sperm count:

Genetic factors Hormonal imbalances Health issues such as varicocele, testicular cancer, and infections Environmental elements including heat and chemical exposure Lifestyle choices including smoking, drinking too much alcohol, and using drugs Low sperm count can make it difficult or impossible to conceive a child. However, there are a number of treatments available that can help to improve sperm count and fertility.

10 Low Sperm Count Symptoms

There are a number of signs and symptoms that may indicate that you have low sperm count. These symptoms include:

Difficulty conceiving a child after one year of unprotected sex (this is the first sign that can tell you that your sperm quality is not up to the mark) An unusual reduction in the volume of semen Changes in the appearance of semen, such as watery or thin semen Pain or swelling in the testicles Reduction in sex drive Erectile dysfunction Decreased facial or body hair Enlarged breasts Being overweight or obese Having a history of testicular injury or infection

If you are experiencing any of these symptoms, it is important to see a doctor to get tested for low sperm count.

