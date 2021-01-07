Read this in Marathi Hindi. Acidity or acid reflux is a common problem that everybody suffers from at some point of time in their lives. This happens when your digestive tract does not function properly and cause the bile or stomach acids to flow back into the oesophagus or food pipe. This causes the irritation that we know as acidity. The food that we eat can be digested only when the gastric glands in your stomach produce acids. An overproduction of these acids leads to acidity. The most common symptom of acid reflux is a burning sensation below your breastbone. It