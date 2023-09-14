10 Early Signs of Liver Damage: Don't Ignore These Symptoms

10 Early Signs of Liver Damage: Don't Ignore These Symptoms

Is your liver not functioning properly? Here are the top 10 symptoms that indicate liver damage.

The liver is a vital organ that performs many important functions, including detoxifying the body, regulating metabolism, producing bile, and clotting blood. It's located in the upper right abdomen, below the diaphragm.

Unfortunately, our lifestyle choices can sometimes damage the liver and impair its function. This can happen due to excessive alcohol consumption, unhealthy diet, or chronic diseases like hepatitis. When the liver is not working properly, it can lead to a variety of health problems, including jaundice, fatigue, and weight loss.

In this article, we take a close look at what all may happen inside the body when the liver is damaged or not functioning well.

TRENDING NOW

Your Liver Is Trying to Tell You Something: Pay Attention to These Symptoms

The liver is a vital organ that performs many important functions in the body. However, when not in a good state, the body may show up some common signs and symptoms. Some of those signs include:

Jaundice

Jaundice can cause the skin to turn yellowish. The skin and eyes both can turn yellow in colour when your liver is not functioning properly. This mainly happens due to the accumulation of bilirubin, a yellow pigment formed when red blood cells break down.

Abdominal Pain

The liver is located in the upper right abdomen, so pain in this particular area can develop when the liver is not in good shape. It could be one of the top warning signs of liver damage.

You may like to read

Itchy skin

Skin issues are another sign of liver damage. This is caused by a build-up of bile in the blood

Dark Urine

A noticeable change in the colour of your urine is a sign of liver damage. This is caused by the same build-up of bile

Pale Stool

Not only your urine, but the colour of your stool will also change when the liver is not functioning well. This is mainly caused by the build-up of bile.

Loss of Appetite

A typical indicator of many medical conditions is a lack of appetite, but it can also indicate liver impairment.

Weight Loss

This can also be caused by a loss of appetite or by the liver not being able to store energy properly.

Fatigue

This is a general feeling of tiredness and weakness that can be caused by liver damage.

Easy Bruising

This is caused by a decrease in the production of blood clotting factors by the liver.

Swelling in the legs and ankles

One of the most common warning signs of liver damage is swelling in the legs and ankles. This is caused by fluid retention.

Note: To get a diagnosis and treatment if you have any of these symptoms, it's crucial to see a doctor. Serious health issues can be avoided with early detection and treatment of liver disease.

RECOMMENDED STORIES