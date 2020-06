Read this in Marathi, Hindi. Also Read - World Water Day 2019: 7 diseases this zero calorie drink helps you manage

‘Drink water from a copper vessel to reap numerous health benefits.’ If you think hard, each one of us, one time or the other, have been advised to practice this.Elders in the family emphasise on many home remedies, one of them being drinking water in copper vessel. It is considered very beneficial for our health. But what good does it really do? Also Read - Making toast can cause air pollution, reveals study

Before we go into the details, here’s what Ayurveda has to say. Also Read - New portable device can detect fluoride contamination in water

According to Ayurveda, water stored in a copper vessel has the ability to balance all the three doshas in your body, (vata, kapha and pitta) and it does so by positively charging the water. The water stored in a copper vessel is known as tamara jal and is supposed to be consumed after storing the water in a copper vessel for at least eight hours.

When water is stored in a copper vessel, the copper gently leaches into the water and lends it all its positive properties. The best part about this water is that it never becomes stale and can be stored this way for long periods of time. Here are 12 reasons why drinking water from a copper vessel is beneficial for you.

#1 Helps the digestive system perform better

Acidity, gas or simply the inability to digest certain foods is common and here is where copper comes to your rescue. Copper has properties that stimulate peristalsis (the rhythmic contraction and relaxation of the stomach that helps food get digested and move along the digestive tract), kill harmful bacteria and reduce inflammation within the stomach, making it a great remedy for ulcers, indigestion and infections.

Copper also helps cleanse and detox your stomach, regulate the working of your liver and kidneys, and proper elimination of waste and ensures the absorption of nutrients from food. According to Ayurveda, if you want to detox your stomach, drink a large glass of water that has been stored in a copper vessel, early in the morning on an empty stomach.

#2 Aids in weight loss

Even after gorging fibre-rich fruits that guarantee weight loss you don t see results, try drinking water stored in a copper vessel regularly. Apart from fine tuning your digestive system to perform better, copper also helps your body break down fat and eliminate it more efficiently, thereby, helping your body keep only what it will use and throw out the rest.

#3 Helps heal wounds faster

Known for its immense anti-bacterial, anti-viral and anti-inflammatory properties, copper is a great tool for healing wounds quickly. Apart from that, copper is also known to strengthen your immune system and aid in the production of new cells. But its healing properties don t cease with helping the body externally; copper is also known to help wounds within the body, especially the stomach.

#4 Slows down ageing

If you are worried about the appearance of fine lines on your face, copper is your natural remedy. Packed with very strong anti-oxidant and cell forming properties, copper fights off free radicals, one of the main reasons for the formation of fine lines. Copper also helps in the production of new and healthy skin cells that replace old dying ones. Both these properties make copper a sure-fire way to beat fine lines.

#5 Helps maintain cardiovascular health and beats hypertension

Heart disease is one of the most common ailments and copper helps minimize your risk of developing the disease. According to the American Cancer Society, copper has been found to help regulate blood pressure, heart rate and lowers one s cholesterol and triglyceride levels. It also helps prevent the accumulation of plaque and has the documented effect of dilating blood vessels to allow better flow of blood to the heart. It also helps lower one s triglyceride levels. So, if heart disease is your bane, here are five natural foods to prevent heart disease. You could also try drinking copper infused water for great results.

#6 Can fight cancer

Another disease that is quickly becoming extremely common,cancer, can be debilitating for both the patient and their family. How does copper help? Well, copper has very strong antioxidant properties that helps fight off free radicals and negate their ill effects one of the main reasons for the development of cancer. According to the American Cancer Society, the exact mechanism of how copper helps prevent the onset of cancer is still not known but some studies have shown that copper complexes have a considerable anti-cancer effect.

#7 Can kill bacteria

Copper is known to be oligodynamic in nature (the sterilizing effect of metals on bacteria), and can destroy bacteria very effectively. It is especially effective against E.coli and S.aureus, two bacteria that are commonly found in our environment and known to cause severe illnesses in the human body. Known to help prevent common water-borne diseases like diarrhoea, dysentery and jaundice, copper has been touted as the cheapest solution to cleaning water in countries that do not have a good sanitation system. So, if you fear that your water may be contaminated, store it in a copper vessel before your drink it and be rest assured, you will be drinking healthy and clean water.

#8 Stimulates your brain

Our brain works by transmitting impulses (or orders) from one neuron to another through an area known as the synapses. These neurons are covered by a sheath called the myelin sheath that acts like a sort of conductive agent helping the flow of impulses. How does copper figure here, you ask? Well, copper actually helps in the synthesis of phospholipids that are essential for the formation of these myelin sheaths. Thereby, making your brain work much faster and more efficiently. Apart from that, copper is known to have brain stimulant and anti-convulsive properties (prevents seizures), that do a world of good for your brain. Here are 10 interesting and simple ways to keep your brain fit and healthy.

#9 Regulates the working of the thyroid gland

Experts say that one commonality amongst people with thyroid diseases is that they usually have low levels of copper in their body. While this is most commonly seen in people with hyperthyroidism (excessive thyroid hormone), those with hypothyroidism (low levels of thyroid hormone) may also suffer from this deficiency. Copper is one of the most important trace minerals the thyroid gland needs to function optimally. A lack in copper can send the functioning of the gland out of sync. So when you drink water from a copper vessel. it makes up for this possible deficiency and regulates the functioning of the thyroid gland.

#10 Beats arthritis and inflamed joints

Copper has very potent anti-inflammatory properties. This asset is especially great to relieve aches and pains caused due to inflamed joints like in the case of arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. Apart from that, copper also has bone and immune system strengthening properties, making it the perfect remedy for arthritis and rheumatoid arthritis. This is where drinking water infused with copper is a great option for relief from aches and pains of these diseases.

#11 Skin health and melanin production

Copper is the main component in the production of melanin (a pigment that mitigates the colour of your eyes, hair and skin) in our bodies. Apart from that copper also aids in the production of new cells that help replenish the top most layers of your skin. While melanin helps the body stay safe from sun damage, speeds up wound healing and covers up scars, the production of new cells is a boon for smooth, blemish-free and clear skin. Ayurveda experts say that drinking this water on a regular basis, especially early in the morning, can make a huge difference to your skin.

#12 Beats anaemia

The most amazing fact about copper is that it is required in most processes that occur in our body. Right from cell formation to aiding in the absorption of iron, copper is an essential mineral for the functioning of your body. This is one of the reasons that it also helps in keeping anaemia at bay. An essential component in the entire process of absorbing and using iron present in the body, copper helps keep the levels of haeme (iron) up and regulates its flow in your blood vessels.

How to buy

If all its benefits have convinced you to try storing and drinking water from a copper vessel, here is a guide to buying the right kind of vessel.

It is important to buy vessels that are made of pure copper. Do not buy ones that have other metals mixed in it. Some of the commonest vessels made with copper are copper water jugs or a kalash. If buying a jug or kalash is too expensive for you, you can invest in a copper glass.

Once you have bought it, rinse it out with water and pour water into the vessel and cover it. You can use a steel or glass dish for this.

One very easy way to distinguish between pure copper and an adulterated version is to know that copper is a very soft metal and pure copper is difficult to mould into intricate shapes. So if the design of your copper vessel is very intricate, it is most probably not made with pure copper.

How to wash

Do not use a coarse scrub to wash the inside of the vessel as it will tend to scrape away copper from the vessel. Instead, use one half of a lemon (you can squeeze out the juice) and rub it on the inside of the vessel. Allow it to stand for a few minutes and then wash off with plain water. Alternatively you could also try using baking soda with water. Use this mixture to coat the inside of the vessel and allow it to stand for a few minutes and rinse away the excess baking soda.

Word of caution

Copper is not innately utilized by our body. That is why too much of the metal can be detrimental. According to the FDA, about 12 mg/day is more than sufficient for the body to use without causing any harm. So, do not overdo the entire exercise. Drinking water twice or thrice in a day from a copper vessel is more than enough to reap its benefits.

Image source: silentshiva.blogspot.in