1 in 20 adults in Delhi-NCR are suffering from dual diabetes and blood pressure risk, study finds

As per a recent survey, more than 1 in 20 adults are suffering from a dual health problem diabetes and high blood pressure in Delhi-NCR. Read on to know how one should stay safe from this and ensure a healthy life.

Delhi-NCR

Diabetes and high blood pressure are two of the most common metabolic conditions we see in clinical practice. What is increasingly clear, however, is that they rarely exist in isolation.

A recent hospital-based study of more than 56,000 adults undergoing preventive health check-ups in Delhi-NCR found that nearly 1 in 20 adults had both diabetes and hypertension. The study also found that the likelihood of having both conditions increased substantially with age, particularly from around the age of 40.

While this was not a population-wide survey of Delhi-NCR, the findings are clinically important because they highlight a problem endocrinologists see every day: diabetes and hypertension tend to travel together.

Why do diabetes and hypertension occur together?

In an exclusive interaction with TheHealthSite.com, Dr. Hema Venkataraman, Lead Consultant Endocrinology, KIMS Hospitals, Mahadevapura, Bengaluru, explained that the two conditions share many of the same underlying risk factors excess weight, particularly abdominal obesity, physical inactivity, unhealthy dietary patterns, increasing age and genetic predisposition.

There is also a biological connection. Insulin resistance, abnormalities in glucose metabolism, vascular dysfunction and changes in kidney function can contribute to both elevated blood glucose and blood pressure.

This is why a patient who develops diabetes should not be assessed only on the basis of their blood glucose or HbA1c. Blood pressure, body weight, waist circumference, cholesterol and kidney health are equally important parts of the overall metabolic picture.

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The Combination Is More Concerning Than Either Condition Alone

Diabetes itself increases the risk of cardiovascular and kidney disease. Hypertension independently increases these risks as well.

When they occur together, the burden on the cardiovascular system is substantially greater. People with both conditions are therefore at higher risk of complications such as heart disease, stroke and chronic kidney disease.

The recent Delhi-NCR study is particularly interesting because it found that the coexistence of the two conditions was greater than would be expected if diabetes and hypertension occurred independently. The association became increasingly apparent with advancing age.

40 Is An Age When We Should Start Paying Closer Attention

One of the clinically relevant observations from this study was the increasing occurrence of concurrent diabetes and hypertension from around 40 years of age.

This does not mean that everyone over 40 has diabetes or hypertension. It does mean that this is an age when metabolic risk factors deserve more attention particularly in people who are overweight, physically inactive or have a family history of diabetes or hypertension.

Unfortunately, both conditions can remain silent for years.

A person may feel perfectly well while their blood pressure is persistently elevated or their blood glucose is gradually increasing. By the time symptoms appear, some degree of vascular or organ damage may already have occurred.

Know your numbers

For this reason, I strongly believe that health checks should go beyond simply asking whether someone "feels healthy".

Some simple measurements can tell us a great deal:

Blood pressure Fasting glucose and HbA1c Body weight and BMI Waist circumference Cholesterol and triglycerides Kidney function and urine albumin, where appropriate

These measurements help us identify metabolic risk early, when there is still a great deal that can be done to prevent disease or delay its progression.

Lifestyle Remains Fundamental

The good news is that many of the risk factors for diabetes and hypertension are modifiable.

"Regular physical activity, maintaining a healthy weight, reducing excess salt and highly processed foods, eating more vegetables and fibre-rich foods, and avoiding tobacco can all contribute to better metabolic and cardiovascular health," said Dr Venkataraman.

He further added that for someone who already has diabetes or hypertension, lifestyle measures are important but they should not be viewed as a substitute for medication when medication is indicated. Effective treatment of blood glucose, blood pressure and other cardiovascular risk factors can substantially reduce the risk of complications.

"Don't treat diabetes and hypertension as separate diseases. The most important message from this study is not simply the statistic of "1 in 20." It is the reminder that metabolic health needs to be looked at as a whole. If someone has diabetes, we should actively look for hypertension and other cardiovascular risk factors. If someone has hypertension, their glucose status and metabolic health should not be overlooked. In my practice, I often tell patients that knowing your blood sugar is only one part of understanding your metabolic health. Know your blood pressure, your weight, your waist circumference and, when appropriate, your cholesterol and kidney health as well."

Therefore, the conclusion points that early identification gives everyone an opportunity to intervene before diabetes and hypertension translate into heart, brain or kidney complications. The aim should not simply be to treat numbers once they become abnormal. It should be to identify metabolic risk early and prevent the complications that can follow.

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