India is known as the capital of diabetes — every year millions of people are diagnosed with this condition. Other than diabetes, Indians are also suffering from chronic diseases such as high blood pressure, cholesterol, etc. To add more to this, a recent survey has revealed that 1 in 2 Indians is either in the ‘High Risk’ or ‘Borderline’ category of suffering from these chronic health conditions. Also Read - Birth weight can raise your risk of developing type 2 diabetes in adulthood

Fitness has become a worldwide phenomenon during the COVID-19 lockdown, despite people following a healthy workout routine, the experts have warned that Indians are more prone to suffer from high blood levels, hypertension, and diabetes in the coming days. What’s the cause? Let’s understand everything. Also Read - Earthquake: Multiple organ failure to hypothermia, tremors can be detrimental to your health

Blood Pressure

According to the latest reports, about 15% of users have reported high BP in 2020 in comparison to 13.4 per cent in 2019. This figure has steadily increased over the last 4 years. The report added that about 35% of the users also reported that diabetes is hereditary and runs in their families. Who is at higher risk of diabetes? According to the study reports, blood pressure cases among older adults are just triple those in adults. Safe to say, then, that people above 45 are at more risk of having hypertension. You can take care of the condition by just tweaking your lifestyle. Here’s how — Also Read - Diabetes treatment: This allopathic drug combination can help you manage this condition

1. Follow a healthy diet

2. Include more exercises in your daily routine

3. Avoid smoking and drinking

4. Do not take the stress

5. Indulge in more weight loss exercises.

Diabetes

India is the capital of diabetes, every year millions get diagnosed with this condition. An analysis conducted by a full-stack digital ecosystem for diabetes care and management has revealed that the average pre-pandemic fasting sugar levels in January till mid-February was 138 mg/dl whereas in March till mid-April it rose to 165 mg/dl. The study results also showed that one-third claim this disease runs in the family. The percentage of those suffering from diabetes went triple, from adults to older adults. Scared? Need not worry, here are some of the lifestyle changes that may help you control the symptoms of this condition:

1. Exercising regularly may help beat diabetes and its symptoms

2. Control your carb intake and make sure to follow a healthy and nutritious diet.

3. Stay hydrated. A human body requires water to work properly, include more juicy vegetables and fruits in your diet.

4. Stress can be bad for those who are at risk of diabetes. Keep stress at bay with some mindful exercises and yoga asanas.

5. Limit your alcohol consumption and check your smoking habit.

Cholesterol

What is cholesterol? It is a waxy substance that is usually found in your blood. Cholesterol is needed by the body to build healthy cells, but one must know that this cholesterol can be bad when its level goes up. High cholesterol can lead to heart-related diseases which can turn fatal. In a recent study, researchers have concluded that about 13% of users reported high cholesterol, a figure that has remained stable for the past two years. On the other hand, only 4 per cent mentioned they had heart issues which is a major decrease from 8.6 per cent in 2019. How can one manage cholesterol level? Well, as with any other chronic conditions, cholesterol levels in your body can be manageable, all you need is to become a little more mindful about your lifestyle. Here are some tips you can try —

1. Saturated fats are the worst enemy of cholesterol in your body. Try to limit your consumption of saturated fats. These are usually found in all kinds of red meats.

2. Reduce trans fats from your diet.

3. Also, one of the best ways to take care of your cholesterol level is by including more foods that are rich in omega-3 fatty acids.

4. Following a healthy and balanced diet is the key to managing the body’s cholesterol level.

Alcohol

Coming to Alcohol, which is the number one cause of several chronic health issues, the recent data shows that the figures for drinking among the Indians have reduced for almost all of the age groups and across a majority of cities. What can be the reasons behind this sharp fall in the numbers of alcohol consumers in the country? Well, many reasons can be accounted for the same. To start with, the biggest reason can be the onset of the nationwide lockdown because of the Covid-19 pandemic. The data revealed that due to the lockdowns, many alcoholics were left without any alcohol for months. This actually helped the graph to see a downward fall in the alcohol problems in the country.

Other than that, traveling was also restricted and all the major places where usually people used to drink earlier like cafes, restaurants, bars, etc. were shut down. All of these cumulatively decreased the drinking of the people as the only option they were left with was to drink at home, which was not a feasible option for a lot of people. Some comfortably did that, while a majority were not that comfortable in drinking amid their family members, and hence the number reduced this year.

As compared to last year’s data, there is a significant reduction in the number of people falling sick in every age category this year. This could be due to the increased awareness in people regarding immunity levels through healthy lifestyle and nutrition food choices. The dip in pollution levels across the nation could also be a reason for this. Also, the lockdown helped people to follow yoga and healthy exercises regularly. Work from home concept during the lockdown also helped people feel positive from the inside. After all mental health is the most important thing when it comes to overall health. But, for some, it was just the opposite, WFH and staying isolated made them more depressed. According to the latest report, the stress levels remained high throughout the year. The survey outcome highlighted a rise in stress index from 4.98 in Mid-year to 5.11 at end of the year. Forty-five percent are currently plagued with depression.

Which cities are on the top when it comes to having the City-wise, Surat, Jaipur, and Patna are the top 3 healthiest cities in India, respectively, as revealed by the survey whereas Lucknow, Kolkata and Chennai are the unhealthiest.