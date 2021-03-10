India is known as the capital of diabetes — every year millions of people are diagnosed with this condition. Other than diabetes Indians are also suffering from chronic diseases such as high blood pressure cholesterol etc. To add more to this a recent survey has revealed that 1 in 2 Indians is either in the ‘High Risk’ or ‘Borderline’ category of suffering from these chronic health conditions. Fitness has become a worldwide phenomenon during the COVID-19 lockdown despite people following a healthy workout routine the experts have warned that Indians are more prone to suffer from high blood levels hypertension