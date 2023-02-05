1.6 Kg Tumour Removed From Woman's Breast: 42-Year Breast Cancer Patient Given A New Lease of Life

42-Year Breast Cancer Patient Given A New Lease of Life

The 42-year-old patient had earlier undergone surgery for a lump in the right breast, almost a year ago, but the lump reappeared in the same position within 6 months.

A 42-year-old man was given a new lease of life by the doctor through mastectomy surgery with a flap cover for removing a 22 x 18 cm dimension and 1.6 kg malignant phyllodes tumour from the patient's right breast. What are phyllodes tumours? These are rare breast tumours which usually originate in the connective (stomal) tissue of the breast rather than the ducts or glands which is where usual breast cancers originate. While phyllodes tumours are not dangerous, a small percentage of them can be completely malignant (cancer).

According to the reports, the 42-year-old patient had earlier undergone surgery for a lump in the right breast, almost a year ago, but the lump reappeared in the same position within 6 months. The doctors upon testing and screening found out that the lump was found stuck to the skin at various points.

What Is a Breast Cancer?

When cells in the breast start growing out of control. Most breast cancers begin in the ducts or lobules. And when breast cancer spreads to other parts of the body, it is said to have metastasized. There are two types of breast cancer: Invasive ductal carcinoma, and Invasive lobular carcinoma. However, the condition can be managed with proper treatment on time. And for this spotting, the signs and symptoms are important.

8 Symptoms of Breast Cancer

There are several symptoms of breast cancer that one should know so that the worst can be prevented with proper treatment at the earliest. Take a look at some of the warning signs that this condition:

Pain in the breast Swelling of part of the breast Lump formation in the breast or the underarm (armpit) Scratcy patches on the breast Redness or flaky skin near the nipple area Unusual nipple discharge Blood discharge from the nipple Change of size of the breast