Possibility Of A New Covid Wave In India Prediction: Role Of Vaccination

India should be more concerned about monitoring the new cases and identifying the variants responsible for increasing the number of cases.

Will there be another covid wave in India in 2023? The variants circulating worldwide and in India are XBB.1.5, also known as The Kraken, and BF.7. The variant XBB.1.5 has been causing many cases across New York and New England. A few cases of this variant have also been detected in India. Indian health authorities increased the vigil in the wake of a significant COVID-19 surge in China and Japan, but there have been no signs of a rise in COVID-19 infections in our country.

Hybrid Immunity

The number of hospitalizations has remained the same despite the detection of XBB.1.5 and BF.7 cases. It indicates that the Indians may be better protected, owing to their hybrid immunity. Hybrid immunity has been acquired by natural infection with the previous COVID-19 variants and the vaccination with the COVID-19 vaccines. Vaccination coverage has been tremendous in India, amounting to above 90% of the total population. Consultant Infectious Diseases Dr Monalisa Sahu, Yashoda Hospitals, Hyderabad, shares that vigilance is vital. India should be more concerned about monitoring the new cases and identifying the variants responsible for increasing the number of cases.

Role Of Vaccination

Vaccination protects against severe infection and reduces the chances of transmitting the disease to others. The immunity of the population also matters to a great extent.

The greater effectiveness of the variant boosters over the first-generation (ancestral) vaccines depends on the population's pre-existing immunity status to the circulating variant.

If the population has a higher immunity, the variant-based vaccine may add a little to the protection offered by the previous vaccines.

But, if the population's immunity is low, the variant vaccines may offer a more significant benefit if they resemble a circulating variant.

Therefore, individuals who have not taken the precautionary dose of the vaccine should be taking it at the earliest opportunity, as it provides sufficient protection against the currently circulating strains and prevents the incidence of severe infections against the circulating strains.