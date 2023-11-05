Hosting A Safe House Party This Festive Season: 3 Tips From An Event Pro

Here are some tips to ensure you host a safe and fun-filled house party this festive season.

Diwali season is coming up, and that means most of us are gearing up to host and attend house parties. And if the last few years post the COVID pandemic have taught us anything, we can never be too careful regarding large gatherings. So, while it's essential to have fun, it's also important to stay safe. So, here are some tips by Rahul Sood-Chef, The House Party, to ensure you host a safe and fun-filled house party this festive season.

Before the Party: Start by planning out your event and your guest list. Consider the number of guests, the size of your space, and the flow of your party. Smaller, more intimate gatherings are safer, but it's all about what you're comfortable with. Make sure you're sticking to digital invites and asking guests to monitor their health before the party to ensure everyone who is attending is safe. If anyone is feeling unwell, encourage them to stay at home. While prepping for the party, stock up on sanitisers, disinfectant wipes, and soap and ask guests for their vaccination status. It can help you make informed decisions about how to ensure safety.

Start by planning out your event and your guest list. Consider the number of guests, the size of your space, and the flow of your party. Smaller, more intimate gatherings are safer, but it's all about what you're comfortable with. Make sure you're sticking to digital invites and asking guests to monitor their health before the party to ensure everyone who is attending is safe. If anyone is feeling unwell, encourage them to stay at home. While prepping for the party, stock up on sanitisers, disinfectant wipes, and soap and ask guests for their vaccination status. It can help you make informed decisions about how to ensure safety. During the party: During the event, ensure you opt for dishes and items that can be eaten using spoons, forks, and toothpicks and don't require a lot of hand touching and sharing. Make sure you arrange your furniture to be placed at a comfortable distance. You can get creative with this while still maintaining an inviting atmosphere. And, of course, it's best to have an outdoor space since that gives people a lot of room to move around. Also, consider outdoor games and activities that keep guests entertained and engaged without being in close quarters. Another great way to ensure that germs are not actively spread is to have a separate space for people to take off their shoes and bags before they come in. Have a sanitization setup near this area so people can disinfect before entering. You can also have a gift station near the door where people can leave their packages.

After the party: Once your party is done and the guests have left, you still have some work to do. The most important is to keep a record of your guest list just in case someone tests positive for flu or any other contagious infection; you can inform your guests accordingly. Once the guests have left, make sure to thoroughly clean and sanitize your home, pay close attention to high-touch surfaces, and launder any linens or fabrics that were used. Simultaneously, ask your guests to monitor their health for a few days after the party. If anyone does fall ill, you can always ask them to take a test and notify your other guests.

Conclusion

Now, while this might seem like a lot at first glance, most of these steps don't require much extra effort on your part. And once you get into the habit, you can go back to having festive house parties without worrying about people giving each other an infection. Stay safe, and have a fantastic festive season!

TRENDING NOW